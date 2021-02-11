Etrog Enterprises, Inc. and NSI Educator Offers Online Training for Nail Technicians

Georgetown, Guyana, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ — Lexann McPhoy, a Certified NSI Educator, and proprietor of the popular Lexann’s Nail Creations, in collaboration with Etrog Enterprises, Inc. will provide an online training class themed, “Secrets of International Nail Technicians.”

The training which starts on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, is designed for beginners through experienced nail technicians who like to learn new things. Nail Technicians will focus on a mixture of theory and practice.

Specifically, Nail Technicians will learn all about: health and safety; nail anatomy, diseases, and disorders; ideal tool selection; different application methods; acrylic sculpting techniques; product removal and maintenance; and basic nail art.

Good Nail Technicians are in high demand! The employment of manicurists and pedicurists is projected to grow 19 percent from 2020 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations.

“In our industry, education, and professionalism is a challenge. Many students spend time on courses that don’t teach them the basics of anatomy, tools, application, and business operations,” says McPhoy. “In response to online inquiries about my local training, I have decided to create an online version as well. My training delivers value on an international level,” she added.

Nail Technicians will experience the versatile and universal line of the most popular NSI products. The research and development department of NSI has been advancing technology for the professional-only nail market for more than 30 years.

NSI is committed to creating time-saving, cost-effective products, enabling professionals to work more efficiently and profitably. The NSI products used in the training are distributed by Etrog Enterprises, Inc.

Nail Technicians can sign up for the class by WhatsApp messaging +592-622-2822 or visit the Facebook Page of Lexann’s Nail Creations or Etrog Enterprises website.

About Lexann’s Nail Creations:

Lexann’s Nail Creations provides boutique nail salon services in Guyana, and Nail Technician education throughout the Caribbean. The salon focuses on providing excellence in services to clients and addressing the needs of small and medium-size technicians by introducing eco-friendlier quality products and exceptional service and training.

About Etrog Enterprises, Inc.

Etrog Enterprises, Inc. distributes nail products that are manufactured in a best-practices environment so that your customers have the best experience with quality nails. Etrog Enterprises, Inc. is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retails customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. NSI products are professional-only high-quality premium USA made products for discriminating clients. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel.

Contact:

David Alleyne

Etrog Enterprises, Inc

798 Section A, Great Diamond

East Bank Demerara, Guyana

+592-622-2822

pr@etrognsi.com

https://www.etrognsi.com