Biometric Payment Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Biometric Payment Market: Introduction

Continuous demand for enhanced security and identification system during payment processes or transaction has led to the increasing adoption of biometric payment systems. As a whole, the biometric payment security and identification system comprises of three major components i.e. hardware, software, and services. Thus, the overall increasing adoption of biometric systems for various applications such as entry systems, payment processes etc., in conjunction with the advantages, such as seamless and an enhanced end-user experience etc. associated with the same, is attributing to the increasing adoption of biometric payment systems.

Biometric payment systems are a point-of-sale (POS) technology which makes use of biometric authentication for enabling a transaction or payment process. Advancements in biometric technology has led to the introduction of advanced biometric authentication technologies such as palm recognition, eye recognition etc., as well, in addition to fingerprint biometric authentication technology. However, due to the ease of convenience and comparatively lower price associated with fingerprint identification systems, biometric payments enabled by fingerprint authentication technology are most widely adopted in the market. Progression of technology has even led to the introduction of multi-modal biometric payment terminal system, a solution which enables identification via multiple identification modes such as fingerprint, iris, palm, etc., all from one biometric payment terminal.

Biometric payments market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. Furthermore, biometric payments market is expected to exhibit double digit growth rate, during the forecast period, owing to the ease of operation associated with it.

Biometric Payment Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of internet, adoption of smart devices, number of mobile transactions and digitalization witnessed across the globe, especially in developed and developing countries such as the U.S., the U.K., India, China, Germany, Japan etc. has led to a transition into the mode of payment as well. Thus, the transition and affinity towards the adoption of online payments or digital payments is correspondingly increasing the adoption of digital payment methods such as biometric payments. Besides this, the enhanced security offered by biometric payment terminals is also a factor impelling the demand of the same. This, as a result, acts as a major driver for the global biometric payments market. Increasing application of biometric payment terminals in BFSI industry vertical is the major area of application of the same and is, thus, contributing the maximum in the global biometric payments market.

However, further advancements in technology has resulted into the introduction of cashier less stores, which is expected to pose a considerable challenge to the growth and adoption of biometric payment systems.

Besides this, high cost associated with the biometric payment terminal system and lack of awareness amongst various under developed countries are restraining the growth of biometric payments market, in terms of value.

Biometric Payment Market: Segmentation

Global biometric payment market can be segmented on the basis of mode of payment, industry vertical, and region.

Segmentation for Biometric Payment market by mode of payment:

On the basis of mode of payment, the biometric payment market can be segmented as:

Smartphone/Tablet

Biometric/Smart Cards

Others

Segmentation for Biometric Payment market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the biometric payment market can be segmented as:

BFSI

Hospitality

Industrial

Retail

Others

Biometric Payment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the biometric payment market are NXP Semiconductors, Precise Biometrics, ZWIPE, Linxens, CardLab, IDEMIA, Kona I, Gemalto NV, and various others.

Biometric payment market is still in a millennial stage and is witnessing the emergence and establishments of various new entrants in the market.

Biometric Payment Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the biometric payment market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America biometric payment market is expected to dominate the global biometric payment market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of various biometric payment solution providers and high adoption of the same, in the region. Asia Pacific biometric payment market and Europe biometric payment market are expected to follow North America biometric payment market in the global biometric payment market, in terms of revenue. China biometric payment market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing digitalization, penetration of internet, adoption of smart devices and smart technologies and changing consumer transactional behavior, in the country. Besides this, Latin America biometric payment market is also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global biometric payment market segments

Global biometric payment market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global biometric payment market size & forecast, 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for biometric payment market

Global biometric payment market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in biometric payment market

Biometric payment technology

Value Chain of biometric payment

Global biometric payment market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for the global biometric payment market includes

North America biometric payment market U.S. Canada

Latin America biometric payment market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe biometric payment market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe biometric payment market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries biometric payment market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan biometric payment market

China biometric payment market

Middle East and Africa biometric payment market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



