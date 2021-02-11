Contactless Ticketing Solutions Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-Use and Regional Demand Till 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Global Contactless Ticketing Solutions Market: Introduction

When it comes to the contactless ticketing solutions, the two main options available are mobile NFC (Near Field Communication) and smart cards. Contactless cards are the ones customers are most aware of. In contactless ticketing, people just hold their card a few inches away from a reader, to securely authenticate or to pay for a passenger’s pass or ticket. A contactless ticketing solution by a mobile NFC can store tickets on the mobile phone digitally, and the NFC-enabled mobile phone can be used as a contactless transport ticket. To top up, a passenger has to just tap the mobile device on the NFC reader at the barrier or when boarding the bus or train. Many countries are already enjoying the benefits of near field communication technology for contactless ticketing solutions. Due to the increase in fraudulent activities and the need to provide secure services to customers, contactless ticketing solution providers are offering security-based solutions to fulfil this huge demand in the contactless ticketing solutions market. The introduction of reliable and safe contactless ticketing solutions has brought about a wide range of applications of contactless ticketing in different sectors. Contactless ticketing solutions can also be used for fare collection via mobile ticketing and tolls.

Global Contactless Ticketing Solutions Market: Drivers and Challenges

Contactless payments or contactless ticketing solutions are fast-paced without the requirement of any password or pin to process the payment. Thus, these contactless ticketing solution based transactions are performed quickly without compromising on privacy or security. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the contactless ticketing solutions market. The increasing demand for mobile and web applications, and real-time information, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the contactless ticketing solutions market. Faster and easier transactions make the boarding of passengers smoother, and hence, is another factor anticipated to drive the growth of the contactless ticketing solutions market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased adoption of NFC payments is anticipated to foster the demand of the contactless ticketing solutions market over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding security and privacy of contactless ticketing solutions have created lack of trust among the public, and the absence of a pin facility during the contactless ticketing solutions based transaction further increases the concerns of customers. This is one of the key factors hampering the growth of the contactless ticketing solutions market. Moreover, contactless ticketing cards are accepted at less locations as compared to magnetic striped cards, which is another factor restraining the growth of the contactless ticketing solutions market.

Global Contactless Ticketing Solutions Market: Segmentation

The contactless ticketing solutions market can be segmented on the basis of device type, vertical, and region.

The contactless ticketing solutions market segmentation by device type,

Smart Cards

NFC Chips

Mobile Handsets

Others

The contactless ticketing solutions market segmentation by vertical,

Transportation Land Transport Air Transport Water Transport

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Contactless Ticketing Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global contactless ticketing solutions market identified across the value chain include CPI Card Group Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Proxama, PLC., Texas Instruments, Inc., Wirecard AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Atos SE, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, American Express Company, and Oberthur Technologies S.A.

Global Contactless Ticketing Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

The contactless ticketing solutions market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

Growing economies such as China and Japan are set to be emerging regions in the contactless ticketing solutions market in the coming years, due to increasing investments from their governments and companies providing complete automation ticketing services and systems. Europe is anticipated to lead the contactless ticketing solutions market, followed by North America, during the forecast period, due to fast adoption of new technology such as contactless ticketing solutions in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to significantly contribute to the contactless ticketing solutions market, due to the growing demand for smart ticketing and automated systems from the developing countries in this region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes,

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



