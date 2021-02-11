Timing Belt Kits Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2018 2027

Timing belt kits, comprising a part of internal combustion engine, are popularly used to maintain engine’s efficiency and promote safe engine running. Significant attributes including wide speed range with minimal vibration and reduced noise, high mechanical efficiency, clean operation, rust resistant, and more are driving the demand for timing belt kits. Further, wide range of application in automobiles, treadmills, water pump, and sewing machines are directly influencing the growth of timing belt kits market. In addition, the timing belt kits come with increased drive design options which save both weight and energy, thereby enhance the life cycle of the vehicle. This is the key factor favoring the global timing belt kits market.

Asia Pacific to Register Significant Growth in Timing Belt Kits Market

With large scale vehicle production in emerging economies such as China and India, the timing belt kits market is expected to witness steady growth in the Asia Pacific region. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Asia Pacific accounts over 50% of the global vehicle production and is estimated to increase in the coming years with growing population. This is likely to be a major growth driver of the timing belt kits market in Asia Pacific.

Replacement of Timing Belt System and Growth in Automotive Aftermarket to Auger Well for the Global Market

Automotive aftermarket has been consistently growing since past several years with increasing production of vehicles, both commercial and passenger vehicles worldwide. This has given potential opportunities for the aftermarket with increasing number of maintenance services and replacement of automotive parts, timing belt kits being one of them. Timing belt kits, that cover timing chains, timing belts and tensioners, are an integrated system in a vehicle that ensure efficient running of the vehicle under severe drive conditions. According to manufacturers of automotive timing belt kits, the entire system needs to be changed in case of wear and tear of one or more components of the kits in order to ensure optimum performance maintenance. For example, in case of belt elongation, the timing belt needs to be replaced along with the tensioner associated with it. This is essential as the tensioner specifications match with the belt length and strength, failing which the vehicle engine might face increased vibrations. This has called for frequent maintenance check and in case of defects, replacement of entire timing belt kit. Thus, aftermarket is expected to present significant opportunities for participants in the timing belt kits manufacturing during the forecast period.

New Innovations to Drive Adoption of Timing Belt Kits in Vehicles – Key Factor Supporting Market’s Growth

Market participants are focusing on innovations in timing belt kits to meet growing demand from customers. Potential opportunities exist for timing belt market participants from an innovation standpoint, especially in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. For instance, Tsubakimoto recently introduced automotive timing belt chain in European countries. Zerotech – the company’s innovation in this space – offers improved energy savings along with reduced carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, it also offers reduction in friction between mating parts and at the same time maintaining high level of performance and reduced belt stretching, thus offering longer operational life and durability. Such innovations are expected to support the proliferation of timing belt kits, especially in the automotive aftermarket in the coming years, thereby supporting the growth of the global timing belt kits market.

Adoption of Fiber Reinforced Material, Typically Glass Fibers, to Gain High Traction

Adoption of fiber reinforced materials in timing belts used in automotive can enhance the life span of the belt, thus reducing the replacement frequency and costs. OEMs are focusing on exploring high quality composite material for increasing the durability of the belt and life of the rubber used in timing belts. This triggered the adoption of glass fiber composite along with rubber that enhances lifespan, improves strength, and provides high weight and corrosion resistance. Use of glass fiber, owing to its superior weight to strength ratio, is expected to gain high traction in this space in the coming years, which is expected to fuel the sale of timing belt kits during the forecast period.

Key Company Developments

With aftermarket for automotive gaining high traction, participants involved in power transmission drive belts are focusing on enlarging their product portfolios, timing belt kit product range and belts with advanced material to serve the increasing aftermarket demands. Keeping this in focus, automotive companies are developing high quality belt kits with high maintenance ranges suitable for high drives.

Continental AG has introduced timing chains to its current product portfolio for automotive aftermarket. In its new timing chain product range, Continental AG offers 43 various timing chain kits, which is a complete solution set to reduce frequent failures of timing chains or its components

Exo Automotive, a reference company for the automotive aftermarket, has introduced new timing belt kit that is being branded under the name Open Parts. This timing belt kit integrates the spare parts that have an increased maintenance range from 0 to 100,000 kilometers and beyond and consists of high quality kit components

ContiTech has introduced SILENTSYNC, a self-tracking timing belt that is ozone resistant, aging resistant, produced less vibrations, maintenance free and electrically conductive (ISO 9563 approved). Additionally, ContiTech has also come up with FALCON PD, in which timing belt is made of reinforced rubber for extremely demanding drives. It has less maintenance and is suitable for reverse tensioning idlers or reverse flexing

Dayco has introduced HT (High Tenacity) and HK timing belt to improve individual component performance and consequently the entire drive system for the automotive aftermarket

