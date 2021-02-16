Adam’s Carpet Cleaning Offers Emergency Carpet Cleaning for Flooded Residential Properties in Sydney

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Water damage and moisture outbreak are common in every household. They’re either due to bursting pipelines, clogged drains, malfunctioning air conditioners, or weather changes. If ignored, these can add up to become hefty repair costs.

Adam’s Carpet Cleaning provides fast and excellent restoration of flood-damaged carpets on an emergency basis. They’re available 24/7 and assist you with premier cleaning services to restore your home’s appeal in Sydney, Australia. They also offer other residential and commercial cleaning services, such as carpet steam cleaning, leather cleaning, upholstery & lounge cleaning, pet urine & odour treatment, and pest control services.

Adam’s Carpet Cleaning is a small family-owned business that’s on a mission to make cleaning convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly. Their experts are well-trained and experienced in cleaning your wet carpet quickly and effectively. Their advanced dehumidifiers that absorb moisture and kill the moulds and musts from the carpets. They also have a specialized range of large dryers and air moves to soak a large area’s moisture.

Speaking about their emergency carpet cleaning services, a company spokesperson said, “We understand water damage incidents can happen anytime. That’s why we’re available 24/7 for our customers. We strongly discourage our customers from treating their flooded carpets themselves! The process is filthy and could make things worse without professional help. Even if you dry out your carpets successfully, you should know carpet fibres are prone to breed mould. Therefore, you need deep carpet cleaning and sanitizing to ensure your family’s safety and health.”

The company’s pest control services ensure comfortable nights and peaceful mornings with complete extermination of all types of pests. The company uses pest treatment sprays that are eco-friendly, safe, and free of toxic elements. They can help you get rid of German cockroaches, bedbugs, and rats permanently.

About the Company

Owned and operated in Australia, Adam’s Carpet Cleaning is a residential and commercial cleaning company. They offer carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tiles & grout cleaning, and pest control treatments. They’re on a mission to provide the highest quality cleaning with honesty and dedication.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.adamscarpetcleaning.com.au/

Email: info@adamscarpetcleaning.com.au

Contact:

Tel: 1300 309 276

Mobile: 0433 55 66 87