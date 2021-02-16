Turning Centres Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018-2028

Recent advancements in turning centres is that most turning centres now use servomotors instead of spindle motors for rotary tools, which helps in cost reduction. Using servo-axes equipped with multi-hybrid drives as a rotary tool leads to size reduction of machine tools, thereby leading to cost reduction. Apart from cost reduction, the modular concept allows a wide range of alternatives or substitute specifications and functions, i.e. from simple turning to complete machining using live tools, sub-spindle and C/Y axis. The new modular concept will give a boost to the Turning Centres Market during the forecast period.

Turning is a machine process carried out in lathe machines where tool moves parallel to the axis of lathe and removes the material diameter. Turning centres are mostly used for cylindrical objects.

The competitive pricing strategy used by manufacturers and innovation of new solutions to reduce the number of cycles will increase the sales of turning centres during the forecast period. In addition, sophisticated turning centres can also perform a variety of milling and drilling operations.

The key trend in the turning centres market is smarter instruments and user-friendly software platforms. Implementing modern resources will enhance the tolerance and accuracy of the finished product. The deployment of modern turning centres to reduce cycle times with multi-axis and multi-channel control optimizes the synchronization among channels. The innovation in “Tooling technology” will provide key growth momentum to the turning centres market globally.

Turning Centres Market: Market Dynamics

The world of industrial machinery manufacturing has led to advancements in hybrid manufacturing. The turning centres market is a highly fragmented market where the key players are from Japan, China, US and Germany. Since it is a highly fragmented market, high competition prevails in this market and keeps the key manufacturers looking for technological advancements.

The growth in automation in end-use industries for production operations is driving the turning centres market. The cost factor for the turning centres market for heavy duty loading applications keeps the growth trend for that segment low when compared to the others. The cost reduction in such highly customized turning centres will lead to growth in sales during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry in Asia is the key driving factor responsible for the development in sales of turning centres.

Turning Centres Market: Regional Outlook

The turning centres market primarily has great scope in Asia as the manufacturing industries in the region are deploying such CNC products. Though there are some key manufacturers in North America and Western Europe, currently, the turning centres market is being led by manufacturers based in Japan, Taiwan, India, China and South Korea.

The growth of customized turning centres for high precision objects in Asia will provide the key growth momentum to the manufacturers and suppliers. The manufacturing and supply of turning centres in India and China markets will reach a linear growth trend during the forecast pattern. The adoption of intelligent control technologies will be the critical factor in commercializing turning centres with real-time solutions.

Turning Centres Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global turning centres market are: ACE MICROMATIC GROUP, Askar Microns CNC Machine Manufacturer , Batliboi , BFW, CMZ, DMG MORI, Doosan Machine Tools, EMCO group, GEDEE WEILER PRIVATE LIMITED, Haas Automation, Hurco, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (HURON GRAFFENSTADEN), Officine E. Biglia & C. S.p.a. Okuma Corporation, Rekha Engineering Works, Sandvik Coromant, TAKAHASHI MACHINERY CO,. LTD, Yamazaki Mazak Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

