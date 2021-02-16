Height Gauge Market Analysis Focuses on Innovations & Opportunities Experienced Across Major Economies, reports Fact.MR

Height gauge is a regular instrument extensively used for height measurement of specimens, work-pieces or objects in industries, laboratories, research institutions and workshops across the globe. They are also known as single axis measuring hand tools in the end-use industries. The quality of goods or the products manufactured depends upon the co-ordinate accuracy and precision of engineering work-pieces, machine components, assemblies, fasteners, mountings and other mechanical parts. Apt and precise measurement of work piece or product dimensions play a very important role in manufacturing and fabrication of various products. Height gauge is utilized in measurement of these dimensions across various end-use industries. Metrology, testing and design laboratories use Height Gauge Market extensively to check dimensional accuracy of produced lot and creation of prototypes, respectively. Height gauge often comes with scribing attachments and auxiliaries, which help in marking reference lines on the work-pieces. Height gauge with such provisions are widely used on work benches and machine tables in industries and engineering/design laboratories.

A typical design or construction of height gauge is simple; it has a vertical column that is at right angle with the bench top, a sliding unit on the column and a horizontal arm also known as probe to measure the height of object. Markings are engraved on the column to enable measurement. With recent technological developments and advancements, design of height gauge has evolved to a great extent. Contemporary designs mostly utilize digital dials, electronic and motorized actuation, etc.

Height Gauge Market: Dynamics

The height gauge market is mainly driven by industrialization, increasing incorporation of educational, product development and research institutions across the globe. Furthermore, growth in the height gauge market is expected to be driven by expansion of ancillary and metal fabrication industries and new establishments of small-scale engineering enterprises and workshops. Shorter product development cycles and frequent modifications in product designs necessitate design laboratories for frequent innovations, this consequently increases the usage and importance of height gauge in the end-use industries.

Height gauge can be operated by low to moderate skilled work force and does not require any specialized operator. Advancements in height gauge development have led to enhanced product features including digital display, improved least count, sensor-assisted probes, remote operability and upgraded precision, which have made these gauges effective and efficient for use in various end-use industries in the recent times.

Height gauge has considerable life-span and service life, once installed these gauges rarely mal-function or get replaced, which lead to low market opportunity for the replacement market across the globe.

Height Gauge Market: Regional Outlook

The global sale of height gauge primarily depends upon spread of industrialization, production and fabrication facilities across various regions. With growth in urbanization along with rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, significant growth potential in height gauge market is expected in the region. Increasing adoption of automation and robotics in North America and Europe region presents significant market growth opportunities of electronic height gauge in the region. Developing industrial prospects in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to offer miniscule market potential and substantial growth prospects for height gauge in the region.

Height Gauge Market: Key Participants

The key market participants in the height gauge market are typically engaged in enhancing product portfolio to suit typical specifications of each end-use industry. The products offered in this segment meet industrial quality and calibration standards thus, increasing their span of usage and applications. Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain include:\ ARC Metrologia, Trimos SA, Bowers Group, Mitutoyo Corporation, Kristeel. Groz Tools, Starrett, Mahr GmbH, Haglof Sweden AB, Task Precision Industries

