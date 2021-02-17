Ferguson Heating & Air Conditioning Company Celebrates 75 Years of Service

East Point, Georgia, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ferguson Heating & Air Conditioning Company is pleased to announce they are celebrating 75 years of service to their customers. The company has built a solid reputation of quality workmanship and timely care to ensure their customers have the heating and cooling they need to stay comfortable. “When my father founded our family business in 1946, he built Ferguson upon the foundation of treating our customers like family. We are so grateful for the long-term relationships we have with our customers. Their trust and confidence means the world to us,” stated Alan Ferguson, President of Ferguson Heating & Air Conditioning Company.

This family-owned heating and cooling company is a full-service HVAC company for commercial and residential customers throughout the area Their services include design, sale, installation, maintenance, and repairs of HVAC systems, dual fuel systems, zone control, humidifiers, air cleaning, and air purification systems. They are an Independent Factory Authorized Carrier Dealer, but they service all brands. Ferguson Heating and Air Conditioning Company is licensed, insured, and credentialed as active members in the CAAG, Conditioned Air Association of Georgia.

In 1946, George D. Ferguson and his son, J.D. founded Ferguson under the name, George D. Ferguson and Sons. The company started manufacturing and selling sheet metal, which was shipped throughout the southeast. By 1947, they expanded their work into the heating industry by installing furnaces in churches, schools, and homes. Ferguson expanded into air conditioning when they installed their first A/C unit in 1958. The company has grown and expanded their services over the years to include all of their current offerings. “Our values of respect, honesty, service, and integrity have remained constant throughout the years. We are proud to be the name you can trust since 1946. Our team looks forward to the next 75 years of service!” Ferguson communicated.

Anyone interested in learning about their years of service or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Fergusonheatingandair.com website or by calling 1-404-994-6506.

Company: Ferguson Heating & Air Conditioning

Address: 1298 Central Avenue

City: East Point

State: GA

Zip code: 30344

Telephone number: 1-404-994-6506