Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

The defects caused by Bartter syndrome impair the kidney’s ability to reabsorb salt and imbalance the fluid concentrations of various electrolytes in the body. The electrolytes affected by Bartter syndrome are generally mineral salts such as calcium, potassium, sodium, chloride and magnesium. Bartter syndrome is caused by alteration in one of the several different genes. Most of the subtypes of Bartter syndrome are inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. Bartter syndrome symptoms vary from person-to-person and its severity ranges from mild to severe. Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market aims at correcting electrolyte imbalance and includes the use of supplements and medications such as diuretics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Bartter syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes specific defects in kidney function. Over the past few years, it is observed that different terminologies have been used to describe Bartter syndrome. Some classify Bartter syndrome on the basis of its clinical appearance, whereas others classify it on the basis of its underlying mutated gene. On the basis of the underlying gene mutation, Bartter syndrome can be classified as Bartter syndrome type 1, type 2, type 3, type 4a and 4b and Gitelman syndrome. Presently, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Bartter syndrome is classified under a new classification system, which is based upon the specific part of the kidney affected. This includes loop disorders, DCT disorders and combined DCT and loop disorders. Loop disorders include Bartter syndrome type 1 and type 2 and DCT disorders include Gitelman syndrome. Combined DCT and loop disorders include Bartter syndrome type 3, type 4a and 4b.

The diagnosis of Bartter syndrome includes laboratory tests such as blood tests for determining serum electrolyte levels, especially renin and magnesium and aldosterone levels, and urine tests for determining the presence of prostaglandin E2 and urine electrolytes. In addition, molecular genetic testing is also used for the diagnosis of Bartter syndrome. Molecular genetic testing detects the mutations in specific genes, which causes Bartter syndrome. However, molecular genetic testing is only available at specialized laboratories as a diagnostic service. Bartter syndrome treatment requires lifelong administration of certain supplements and medications. Presently, there is no cure for Bartter syndrome; however, restoring the proper balance of fluids and electrolytes in the body with certain medication can effectively work as Bartter syndrome treatment. For instance, indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug which reduces the prostaglandin levels in the body. This further reduces excess urine production and the need for potassium supplements. Indomethacin is usually an effective and well-tolerated Bartter syndrome treatment. Some patients may require medications such as potassium-sparing diuretics such as spironolactone or amiloride. Growth hormone therapy is also considered as a successful Bartter syndrome treatment.

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders and increasingly unhealthy lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the global Bartter syndrome treatment market. Moreover, the rising number of clinical trials is expected to drive the Bartter syndrome treatment market. Strong R&D and increasing awareness in low-middle income countries are further responsible for driving the growth of the global Bartter syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. Generally, Bartter syndrome affects both males and females in equal numbers. According to NORD, Bartter syndrome affects around one in 1,000,000 individuals in the overall population.

Difficulties in diagnostic tests and stringent regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the global Bartter syndrome treatment market.

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for Bartter syndrome treatment is expected to witness a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Generally, drugs that block the renin-aldosterone angiotensin system are used for Bartter syndrome treatment. Bartter syndrome treatment prevents the secretion of aldosterone from the adrenal glands and, thereby reduces potassium loss. The use of Bartter syndrome treatment drugs needs to be monitored as they may lower blood pressure and potentially impact kidney and cardiovascular functions. Among the various distribution channels, hospital pharmacies are expected to contribute the maximum market share in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market.

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Bartter syndrome treatment market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to be the dominant market in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market, owing to the increasing prevalence of kidney disorders. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to high awareness regarding health-related problems in the region. The Bartter syndrome treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the maximum CAGR, mostly due to the growing geriatric population and increasing number of healthcare facilities in the region.

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market include Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and others. Key players operating in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market are majorly focusing on product launches through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Also, forming a strong pipeline can provide opportunities for companies to sustain their position in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market.

