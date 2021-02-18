Multigrain Bread Mix Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Multigrain Bread Mix Market Overview

With the increase in demand for different varieties of whole-meal bread, the multigrain bread mix market is expected to flourish. Baked goods, such as bread and biscuit, continue to hold a major position as household staple and with more number of people becoming health conscious, the demand and supply chain of multigrain bread mix is to get robust.

Multigrain bread mix is a type of bread prepared with two or more types of grain including barley, flax, millets, oats, wheat and whole wheat flour. Several bread manufacturers are open to multigrain bread mix to create value added products in order to expand their assortments. Clean labeled and fortified multigrain bread mix is being preferred more than whole grain bread all over the world, which is helping the global multigrain bread mix market to grow.

Multigrain Bread Mix Market Dynamics

The demand for multigrain bread mix is growing owing to its nutritional benefits. Bread being a staple food constituting a major part of daily diet has catered to more demand for multigrain bread mix. The low carb, high in fiber qualities in multigrain bread mix have appealed to several health conscious consumers that have triggered growth for the global multigrain bread mix market. In addition to this, incorporating natural ingredients, natural preservatives, antioxidants to multigrain bread mix have made it a must for all.

These factors are expected to hype the multigrain bread mix market through the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. However, a recent study from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) claimed that many brands of packaged multigrain bread mix and ready to eat burger and pizza multigrain bread mix contains toxic chemicals (potassium, iodate) that could lead to cancer. Such reckless negligence from multigrain bread mix producers could cost the overall market.

Multigrain Bread Mix Market Segmentation

The multigrain bread mix market can be segmented on the basis of type, grain mix, distribution channel and end use.

On the basis of type, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

Loaves

Baguettes

Rolls

Burger Buns

Ciabatta

Others

On the basis of grain mix, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

< 5 grains

5 grains

7 grains

9 grains

> 9 grains

On the basis of distribution channel, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Variety Stores

Online Retail

Others

On the basis of end use, the multigrain bread mix market can be segmented into:

HORECA

Household

Multigrain Bread Mix Market Regional Overview

Europe currently holds a major share in the multigrain bread mix market owing to the presence of large bread consuming countries such as France, Germany, Ukraine, Belgium, Russia and Italy. North America holds the second highest market share in the multigrain bread market. Asia Pacific recorded the highest growth in the bread consuming population from 2007 to 2016 with a 15.3% growth rate and this region is expected to hold a major share in the multigrain bread mix market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Multigrain Bread Mix Market Key Players

The multigrain bread mix market is characterized by the presence of a small number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering economical and valuable multigrain bread mix to suit their every need.

Some of the key players in the multigrain bread mix market are: Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, AB Mauri India Pvt. Lt, Orowheat, Wibs, Lluvia Bakery, Muffets and Tuffets, English Oven, Bakels Worldwide and Bonn Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the multigrain bread mix market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the multigrain bread mix market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use, sales channel and region.

