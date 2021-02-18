Hyperinflation System Market Report -2028 Share With Top Companies Bay Medical, Smiths Medical, Mercury Medical, Westmed, Inc.

Hyperinflation system market is expected to remain influenced with growing number of premature births across the globe. According to WHO, mortality rates associated with premature births is projected to increase, particularly among developing nations as compared to developed economies. For instance, in the India alone, around 3,519, 100 babies are born prematurely in 2017. This has pushed the need for hyperinflation system in a bid to facilitate efficient breathing and reduce mortality rates.

This aspect coupled with increasing adolescent pregnancy worldwide is likely to trigger the need and demand for efficient breathing systems such as a hyperinflation system. UNICEF and WHO have revealed that the mortality rate due to adolescent pregnancy is expected to rise in the coming years, which is expected to complement the sales of hyperinflation system, in turn pushing their demand and growth of the hyperinflation system market in the forthcoming years.

Another aspect pushing the demand for hyperinflation system are the increasing number of NICUs (Neonatal Intensive Care Units) worldwide. With growing number of NICUs worldwide, hyperinflation system manufacturers can expect steady stream of opportunities with respect to adoption and demand for hyperinflation system in the forthcoming years. Manufacturers of hyperinflation system can focus on investing in emerging economies such as India owing to rising demand for hyperinflation system across NICUs in the country along with increasing NICU capacity. For instance, NICU bed capacity in Pune (India) is expected to increase to accommodate 67 beds in one unit in the coming years. This factor is likely to remain instrumental in driving demand for hyperinflation system, in turn supplementing hyperinflation system market growth.

Hyperinflation system is a medical devices used for breathing assistance. Hyperinflation of lung is generally used for secretion removal and to improve lung compliance. Chance of lung atelectasis occurrence increases in anaesthetized patient on 100% oxygen ventilation via hyperinflation system hence, oxygenated air or only air is preferred in hyperinflation system. Hyperinflation system comes with oxygen reservoirs (inflated O2 bags, corrugated tubing) and safety components (integrated pressure manometer, filters, pop-off valves and peep valves). Hyperinflation system is mainly used for providing the infants with oxygen support in preterm births, emergency cases, hypoxia, and other conditions such as Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), etc. Decreased lung capacity, decreased alveolar capacity, narrowing of airways, non-developed lungs (in case of preterm births) are some of the conditions where hyperinflation system is used to offer enhanced patient care and treatment. Prevalence of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among the geriatric population has significantly contributed towards growth of the global hyperinflation system market.

Hyperinflation System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing worldwide aging population coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is attributed to global hyperinflation system market growth. Increasing awareness in middle and low income countries about COPD will further drive hyperinflation system market. Increasing prevalence of preterm births globally can further drive hyperinflation system market. In the emergency cases in hospitals, growing need for breathing assistance and hyperinflation continues to persist for delivering oxygenated air, removing secretions in the lungs, increase the lung capacity, and resulting in improved lung compliance in term driving hyperinflation system market. In addition, smoking has continued to remain a major cause of developing COPD among individuals. Nearly 73% deaths occur due to COPD and increase in the tobacco smoking, which is expected to fuel the global hyperinflation system market. Affordability of hyperinflation system devices has further contributed towards growth of the global hyperinflation system market. Hyperinflation system operates manually by squeezing air bag to infuse air into the lungs and when bag released air from lungs comes out which makes measuring of air pressure difficult even when manometer is attached, due to tedious process it acts as restraint in hyperinflation system market.

Hyperinflation System Market: Segmentation

Global hyperinflation system market can be segmented on the basis of indication type, end user type and geography.

Based on indication type hyperinflation system market is segmented as: Chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) Hypoxia Preterm births Others

Based on end user type hyperinflation system market is segmented as: Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Clinics

Hyperinflation System Market: Overview

Global hyperinflation market is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period attributed to the increase in the number of COPD cases among old population. By indication type, the chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) segment is expected to dominate the hyperinflation system market due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. By end user type, the hospital segment is expected to represent a leading revenue contributor in the hyperinflation system market due to higher acceptance and availability of effective treatment solutions. Innovative modifications in hyperinflation system are on rise improving accuracy and success of treatment e.g. hyperinflation system attached manometers with peep valve are recent change helping physicians to accurately measure air pressure in lungs.

Hyperinflation System Market: Regional Outlook

Hyperinflation system market is mainly dominated by North America attributed to the increasing number of COPD cases globally. Europe is also expected to account for a lucrative share in hyperinflation global market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to emerge a as one of the leading hyperinflation system market over the coming years attributed to developing economies such as India and China. With vast population residing with increasing geriatric population in countries like in India and China Asia-Pacific hyperinflation system market is expected to grow significantly. The Middle East and Africa is expected to remain the least lucrative hyperinflation system market attributed to low adoption of treatment.

Hyperinflation System Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in hyperinflation system market are Bay Medical, Smiths Medical, Mercury Medical, Westmed, Inc., Solutions in Critical Care, Teleflex Medical, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co, and Others

