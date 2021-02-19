Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

The automobile industry is expanding rapidly due to the introduction of the intelligent transportation system and autonomous driving technologies. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are some of the fast-growing economies that are continuously increasing their spending, and thereby driving the adoption of connected vehicle technologies that leads to adoption of V2I technologies. These V2I technology is one of the key factors that is expected to boost the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications market. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is an exchange of information regarding critical safety and operational data between vehicles and roadside infrastructure.

Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, and region. On the basis of component, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of communication technology, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market can be segmented into dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), cellular, Wi-Fi and WiMAX technologies.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Communication Technology

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular

Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes

North America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Middle East and Africa Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

