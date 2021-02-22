Fishing Rods Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fishing Rods Market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising trend for carrying out recreational fishing activities across developed regions like North America and Europe.

The spinning rod segment held the largest share of 35.0% across the global market in 2018 owing to its property of effortless application and simplicity. The fly fishing rods segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to its increasing popularity due to its ability for casting the baits even at longer distances.

The recreational fishing application segment held the largest share of around 50.0% across the global market owing to rising preference for spending vacations at destinations that are popular for fishing. The commercial application segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth with 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This method is being implemented by commercial fishermen and the ones who sell premium fishes that are not easily available.

The offline segment of distribution channel held the largest share of more than 85% across the global fishing rods market due to rising preference among buyers for physical verification of the product. The online distribution channel is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecasted years. This growth can be associated with rising influence of the internet, smartphones and various e-commerce platforms.

The bamboo-based fishing rods segment held the largest share of around 40% across the global market. The raw material segment of fiberglass is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025 owing to its usage for catching huge fishes like walleye, muskie, and pike.

The market in North America held the largest share exceeding 40.0% across the global market in 2018 owing to rising interest among the millennial population to spend time on activity like fishing. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Key players in the fishing rod market are Cabela’s Inc.; Eagle Claw; AFTCO Mfg.; Dongmi Fishing, Shakespeare; and Tiemco.

Fishing Rods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

