Home Furniture Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 to 2022

The findings and evaluations presented in the research report titled “Home Furniture Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” are based on granular assessment of various factors, trends, and growth dynamics shaping the contours of the home furniture market. The study offers insights into the current opportunities in the home furniture market and lucrative avenues in key regions. The report analyzes the prospects of various segments of the home furniture market. To this end, the study presents detailed quantitative assessment of their growth projections, year-over-year growth figures, CAGRs, revenue share of the segments, and size in the global home furniture market. The analyses also takes a critical look at the prevailing competitive dynamics and the strategies of various players that play crucial role in shaping the trajectories of the global home furniture market. Various assessment and analyses of the home furniture market growth dynamics are presented in 13 chapters.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report begins with a critical executive summary of the home furniture market, its current outlook, prominent avenues, and a concise evaluation of the key factors shaping investment pockets. The section offers a succinct overview of the regional growth trajectories of the home furniture market and opportunities in various segments.

Chapter 2 – Outline of Global Home Furniture Market

This chapter offers a broad snapshot of the home furniture market dynamics. The section details the taxonomy of the market and offers insights into its size and growth forecast. Key drivers, prominent trends, and notable restraining factors for home furniture market are highlighted and analyzed in this section. It offers supply chain dynamics, the regulatory framework, and an analysis of average pricing prevailing in the home furniture market.

Chapter 3 – Product Type Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

The section offers revenue share and Y-o-Y growth figures of the various key product types in the home furniture market during the forecast as well historical period. The chapter offers revenue of these product segments and compares their revenue based on different region. Key segments of the home furniture covered here are beds and mattresses, sofas and armchair, entertainment units, storage units, upholstery, table and desks, dining, and kitchen furniture.

Chapter 4 – Material Type Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

This section takes a closer look at the prospects of various materials used in the home furniture market such as wood, metal, glass, and plastic. It presents insights into the size of these segments during 2012 – 2022. The chapter compares their revenue in different regions to assess the regional contribution of these types.

Chapter 5 – Distribution Channel Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

This chapter details the factors driving opportunities in various distribution channels in the home furniture market. It offers estimations and projections of the Y-o-Y growth of these segments during 2012–2022. Various distribution channels for home furniture analyzed in the report are direct to consumer, manufacturer stores, e-commerce stores, discount stores, rental stores, club stores, and do it yourself (DIY) stores.

Chapter 6 – Regional Channel Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

This section offers a detailed evaluation of the prospects of various regions in the global home furniture market. It takes a closer look at regional trends underpinning new avenues and product development initiatives. Key regional markets covered in the home furniture market assessment are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The section offers a comparative analysis of the revenue of these key regions, especially with respect to various product types, distribution channels, and material type.

Chapter 7 – North America Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

The section delves deeper into the opportunities and demand dynamics of the North America home furniture market. Key countries whose prospects analyzed here are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

This section takes a granular assessment of the regional trends and factors shaping the revenue contribution of Latin America to the global home furniture market. Various countries analyzed in the report are Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 9 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

The chapter zeroes on in lucrative avenues in the Europe home furniture market. It gives a critical account of trends that will underpin extensive demand for home furniture in the region, by taking a closer look at the demand dynamics in countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 10 – Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

The study takes a critical look at investment pockets and prospects of Japan and estimates its current share and future projection in the global home furniture market.

Chapter 11– APEJ Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

This chapter looks at the demand patterns and avenues in the APEJ home furniture market. Countries whose scenarios are analyzed here are China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 12– MEA Assessment and Forecasts of Global Home Furniture Market

The section of the report offers an incisive analysis of the opportunities and demand in the MEA market for home furniture. Various countries covered in more detail here are GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 12– Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape of Global Home Furniture Market

The study takes a closer look at the prevailing competitive dynamics and strategic dynamics that influence the scenario. The chapter offers an elaborate insight into the profile of key players, their sales data and key financials, and prominent product development measures taken by them in recent times to gain a better foothold in the home furniture marker. Key companies profiled in the report are Ashley Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Nitori Co Ltd., Suofeiya Home Collection Co Ltd., asset Furniture Industries Inc., Steinhoff International Holding N.V., Herman Miller Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway, and Steelcase.

