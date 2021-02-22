Global Articulated Robots Industry Is At Forefront Of Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Industry Analysis Report 2021

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Some of the benefits of automation include efficiency, saving workers from hazardous environments or repetitive tasks, reducing training overhead, eliminating human error, increasing repeatability and reproducibility, and in cleanrooms, removing the potential for human contamination. A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform a function.

As the demand for new drugs and medicines grows, pharmaceutical companies are continuously looking for new ways to increase productivity, leading to an increased reliance on automated equipment and robotics. Robotic systems provide various benefits to pharmaceutical manufacturing such as lesser space utilization, reduced production downtime, no labor turnover, enhanced health and safety, better waste management, increased production flexibility, improved production output and product quality, and lower operating costs. With the growing pharmaceutical industry and the various benefits offered by robotic automation, the adoption of robots is likely to increase in the coming years

Expected Revenue Growth:

The overall pharmaceutical robotic systems market is expected to grow from USD 64.37 million in 2016 to USD 119.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Major Growth Drivers:

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical robots market. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of pharmaceutical robotic systems market :

On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.

Applications in picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications drive the growth of pharmaceutical robotic systems market

Picking and Packaging

Automation is becoming an increasingly important part of pharmaceutical manufacturing. A robotic system is a type of automation. Robots offer various advantages, such as high efficiency, save workers from hazardous environments and repetitive tasks, reduce training overheads, eliminate human errors, and increase repeatability and reproducibility. The common applications of robots include pick and place operations that often use SCARA robots.

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Inspection of pharmaceutical drugs is an important step to ensure the quality of drugs that are provided to the end consumers. Automatic inspection, as part of a robotic system, enables 100% part inspection. A robotic system consists of several cameras which capture images and identify minor imperceptible flaws in products. This ensures that only perfect products are sent out for packaging. The vision-sensing technology in robots is used in Pharmaceutical Packaging to verify serialization numbers for compliance with track-and-trace regulations.

Laboratory Applications

Robots are increasingly being used in laboratories to improve quality and efficiency. Many tests associated with research, discovery, and development involve repetitive tasks such as moving fluids between wells in a plate. Pharmaceutical laboratories are now using robots to perform these tests as they are easy to automate. Moreover, robots offer a high degree of consistency and accuracy executing test protocols, while at the same time allowing researchers to focus on higher-value tasks. The success of robots in pharmaceutical laboratories has encouraged companies to incorporate the machines into closely-related production operations such as pilot and small-batch manufacturing lines.

The pharmaceutical robotic systems market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robots companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investments and funding in the industrial robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy.

Key players in the pharmaceutical robotic systems market :

Key players in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan).