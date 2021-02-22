Medical Case Management Service Market to Experience Significant Downturn amid COVID-19, Projects Fact.MR 2017 2022

A recent report published by Fact.MR projects the revenues from global medical case management service market to reach US$ 4,138 Mn in 2017. The market is further anticipated to register a moderate expansion at 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a report sample to gain valuable insights >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=74

Offering highly personalized and patient-specific services, industry operators have been coordinating and planning healthcare services, which are required for assisting patients with medical rehabilitation. Owing to advantages of the medical case management services in avoiding expensive services, and neglecting services which are medically unnecessary, demand for these services has been witnessing a rise across the globe. The role of medical case management services has been expanding, focusing on medical costs, taking help from nurse case managers, and tapping into patient-centered medical homes as well as accountable care organisations.

Over the past few years, the global medical case management services market has been benefitting from improving corporate profits, and increasing employment rate, resulting into the rise in number of compensation claims by workers. Majority of industry operators conduct face-to-face client visits including provider locations as well as onsite visit at hospitals. Leading providers of medical case management services are now focusing on the utilization of clinical, and analytical case screening, treatment plan adjustments, comprehensive planning, case reviews varying from physician to physician. This further helps in resolving underlying problems, promoting functional improvement, and reducing narcotic usage. These factors are expected to sustain growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading companies in the market are shifting their focus towards enhancement of their service portfolio, by introducing cost-effective and flexible services which will strengthen their market position, and enable them to grab into untapped market share. However, high costs of medical case management services, coupled with lower number of medical insurers across developing economies may inhibit growth of the global medical case management services market.

8 Projections for the Global Medical Case Management Services Market

North America will remain dominant in the global medical case management service market, accounting for the highest revenue share of the market. The medical case management service market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertize >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=74

Telephonic medical case management services are expected to remain preferred among clients, with sales estimated to account for the largest revenues by 2022-end. Web-based services are expected to remain the second largest adopted medical case management services in the market, with sales expanding at the highest CAGR through 2022. Based on end-users, although hospitals will continue to be dominant in the global medical case management service market. Long-term disability will remain the most severe case in the global market, followed by chronic pain, and catastrophic cases. Sales of medical case management services for patients with long-term disability will account for the highest revenue share of the market. Sales of medical case management services in independent medical examinations will continue to expand at the highest CAGR through 2022. Key companies in the global medical case management service market include GENEX Services Inc., Healthcare Solutions Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., EK Health Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Precyse Solutions LLC., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, and Medical Case Management Group.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports >>> https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=74

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates