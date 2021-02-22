Global Green Pepper Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2017-2022

Fact. MR’s recent report on the green pepper reveals diverse perspectives and captivating trends governing the industry landscape. According to the report, the antioxidant properties of green pepper will be a key aspect driving its popularity among consumers across various regions. With an affluent nutritional profile consisting of dietary fibers, manganese, iron, vitamin-C, and potassium, green pepper is foreseen to gain notable prominence in the food industry. The Fact.MR study sketches the futuristic outlook of the green pepper market and projects global revenue to surpass US$ 485 Mn by 2022 end. As per the report, the efficiency of green pepper to cure as well as prevent cancer, liver ailments, and cardiovascular diseases continues to be a key driver of its demand. Fact.MR’s comprehensive analysis embodies all the crucial aspects to analyze global consumption of green pepper such as changing consumption preferences, demand for foods with functional properties, evolution of spices, shifting dietary patterns, and so on.

Sensing diverse requirements of end-users, producers have introduced various forms of green pepper, ranging from ground green and rough cracked to whole green pepper. While ground green and rough cracked green pepper are foreseen to record a parallel rise in sales through 2028, preeminence of ground green pepper is expected to prevail with the highest market revenue of around US$ 200 Mn.

The research study by Fact.MR elaborates on different product types of green pepper available for consumption. Following the different product types flooding the supermarket aisles, organic green pepper seized 56.9% of the revenue share and is poised to value over US$ 270 Mn by 2022. Rising inclinations toward organic food products in the light of functional benefits is said to augur well for organic green pepper. However, easy availability is likely to aid the demand for conventional green pepper steadily gain grounds in the green pepper market.

The application of green pepper across various industries have gained utmost prominence over the past few years. According to the report, food and beverages continues to account for the highest revenue and holds approximately 27% revenue share of the market. The study also envisages food and beverages to be the fastest growing application as compared to all other applications such as healthcare, personal care, commercial, and retail. Rising interests for foods of different taste attributes has led manufacturers to explore new latitudes of green pepper market offerings. Driven by impulse purchases made by customers, sales of modern trade through modern trade is gaining notable traction in the green pepper market.

The report also gauges the performance of green pepper market across the avenues of North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. Europe green pepper market is poised to lead the revenue quo and introduce lucrative avenues for manufacturers to expand their foothold during the forecast period. With the largest revenue share of the global market, Europe green pepper industry is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the next five years. As per the study, companies in the Europe are on a constant lookout for suppliers who can provide sustainable supplies of high-quality pepper in compliance with the food safety standards. Moreover, the report also foresees niche business opportunities emerging with the growing demand for crushed green pepper for the market players to exploit.

The Fact.MR study also offers a holistic analysis on key factors influencing the landscape of green pepper market. According to the study, the sales of green pepper market is likely to soar, on the back of rising uses across a wide range of food chains. However, the rising prices of green pepper is likely to be a prominent factor impeding proliferation of green pepper market.

