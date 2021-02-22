Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Alport Syndrome Treatment Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Alport Syndrome is the hereditary genetic disorder characterized by glomerulonephritis, abnormal vision, acute hearing loss and end-stage renal disease. Alport Syndrome is also called the hereditary nephritis. Alport syndrome is the rare disease usually affecting the male population. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), alport syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns. People affected from alport syndrome experience progressive loss of kidney function. Alport syndrome includes symptoms such as hematuria (blood in urine), high blood pressure, proteinuria (protein in the urine), edema (swelling in the legs, ankle, feet and around the eyes. Alport syndrome is basically caused by the mutation in COL4A3, COL4A4, and COL4A5. Mutation in these genes outcomes in abnormalities of the type IV collagen in glomeruli which restricts kidneys function to filter blood properly. About 80% of alport syndrome cases are caused by COL4A5 gene mutation and inherited in X linked pattern. Approximately, 15%-20% alport syndrome results from COL4A3 and COL4A4 gene mutation. There is no definite medication existing for alport syndrome treatment. ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB’s) and diuretic drugs are used for alport syndrome treatment. Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor is the blood pressure medication given for alport syndrome treatment when the elevated level of protein is detected in the urine. ACE inhibitors inhibit the enzyme in the body from producing angiotensin II. ACE inhibitors such as benazepril, cilazapril, enalapril, fosinopril, quinapril, perinopril are used to treat alport syndrome treatment.

Alport Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of the genetic disorder is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the Alport syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. Increasing high blood pressure problems are secondary factors expected to boost the demand for alport syndrome treatment drugs. Increasing the diagnosis rate due to screening programs, favorable medicare policies, increasing healthcare expenditures are another reason for the growth of the alport syndrome treatment market. Increasing research and development for the treatment of rare diseases is expected to boost the growth of alport syndrome treatment market. The side effect associated with some alport syndrome treatment medication and less awareness regarding diseases among the general population are some of the factors expected to restrain the growth of the alport syndrome treatment market.

Tentatively, the global alport syndrome treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global alport syndrome treatment market is segmented as:

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB’s)

Diuretic

Based on distribution channel, the global alport syndrome treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Alport Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for Alport syndrome treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor is expected to contribute major revenue share in the alport syndrome treatment market. ACE inhibitor medication is most commonly used for alport syndrome treatment to reduce proteinuria and slow down the progression of kidney disorder. Angiotensin receptor blockers are another drug given for alport syndrome treatment which restricts angiotensin II from binding to the corresponding receptors on blood vessels. Angiotensin receptor blockers are commonly used for individuals who do not respond to ACE inhibitors. ACE treatment therapy is for alport syndrome treatment is effective for people who have the small amount of albumin in the urine or proteinuria. Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global alport syndrome treatment market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Alport Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Alport Syndrome Treatment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, •CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global alport syndrome treatment market owing to the high number of cases of alport syndrome and high healthcare facilities. Approximately 1 in 5,000-10,000 people in the United States are affected by alport syndrome. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global alport syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period owing to increasing nephropathy practice and growing awareness related to the rare disease. The alport syndrome treatment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare facilities.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global alport syndrome treatment market are Abbott Laborites, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Company, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others. As no treatment is available for alport syndrome treatment, companies are focusing on clinical trials for the development of alport syndrome treatment drugs which is expected to provide high growth opportunity for alport syndrome treatment market over the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

