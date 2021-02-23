SYR Studio: Get Bespoke Eyebrows From The Best Microblading London Based Clinic

London, UK, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — SYR Studio (https://www.syrstudio.co.uk/) provides the best microblading in London based treatment for everyone who wants to have fuller and more defined eyebrows. On top of that, they can give natural-looking brows by applying colour pigments with the same colour as the client’s hair. This treatment they provide offers several benefits.

SYR Studio ensures that their clients get the best experience from their microblading treatment. Before they carry out the procedure, they remove and trim hairs to shape the brow then clean it. They use a topical anaesthetic on the brow area for clients to experience very little to no pain. While the treatment is taking place, they use a microblading tool to apply the client’s pigment. They implant the pigment with a series of precise feather-light strokes, making sure that they get the desired work done with as little to no pain as possible. However, if the client does feel some discomfort during the treatment, they will apply a numbing ointment to the area once more. They will then clean the brow area to finish up the treatment. To ensure best results, their package includes a top-up session for around six to eight weeks after the procedure to fill any gaps where pigments lack.

SYR Studio ensures that right after the treatment, clients will have the best care. This is what the owner, Samantha Rose, can guarantee their clients: “I will give you detailed instructions on how to take care of your brows after the treatment is complete. Essentially, this involves keeping the area dry for at least 48 hours; and taking good care to keep your brows as dry as possible for around ten days after the treatment to avoid the pigment smudging. Also, avoid applying active skincare elements around that area until your skin has recovered”.

For £320, they can add fullness and depth to any set of eyebrows, giving them a more elegant and beautiful look that can last for one year up to a year and a half. The cost also includes the assessment and top-up appointment six to eight weeks after the treatment. They also offer a pigment top-up as a standalone service for only £150 to their current clients and £180 for those who had their microblading done by a different practitioner.

For more information about SYR Studio, visit https://www.syrstudio.co.uk/

About SYR Studio

SYR Studio, known for its excellent microblading services, is owned and managed by Samantha Rose, who is also the clinic’s primary aesthetics technician. She has qualified for training with the UK’s No.1 semi-permanent makeup training academy and has gone through various workshops to learn new methods and skills, enabling her to provide the best treatments to her clients. Also, she uses her experience from working with her broad clientele base to offer bespoke looks. If you are interested in their services, visit their official website https://www.syrstudio.co.uk/. You can also send them an email at syrstudiolondon@gmail.com or reach her through these numbers 07507665199 and 02082266257.