ZealousWeb Launches Magento 2 Extensions To Promote Post-COVID eCommerce Sale In 2021

San Diego, USA, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Magento 2 comes with a variety of benefits that upscale the previous version and many of its existing competitors in the web development arena. According to recent studies, eCommerce sales have seen a 44% rise since 2019 only because of the effects of the pandemic.

While a few trend-chasers believe that this number might take a hit as the pandemic takes an exit, others are certain that the numbers might inflate further. During such speculation, various business owners have decided in favor of launching eCommerce websites to sell their products and services.

Magento 2 is the perfect eCommerce platform for those businesses looking to sell over 50 products and expect to deal with heavy data.

ZealousWeb, a full-service IT company operating for over a decade and a half, has recently launched a list of Magento 2 extensions that can help maintain the sales volume and reach out to prospects.

The extensions range from various sign-in options to language translators to product sharing on WhatsApp and GDPR compliance.

“Keeping in mind the changes that have taken place in the past few years and then some more during the pandemic, we thought of launching a few extensions that will help the business community grow better and perpetuate their business cycle. Since their launch, we have seen a great sales volume, hinting that our research was in-sync with the market and it is actually helpful to the community. In any case, our buyers find any difficulty in using the extension, they can always avail of the option of hiring Magento 2 developers.” said the pragmatic COO, Keyur Dave.

ZealousWeb prides itself on its innovation and optimism since the combination has always brought the company tremendous goodwill.

