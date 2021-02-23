HoduSoft Announced HoduCC’s Multi-Level IVR Feature for All Types of Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider has announced a new multi-level IVR feature of its one of the best products, known as HoduCC. Suitable for all kinds of call centers, HoduCC is a consolidated and comprehensive call/contact center software comprising numerous features. Multi-level Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is one of the best features of this call center software.This multi-level interactive voice response (IVR) helps to take a business’s inbound calling system to the next level. It is an automated system that routes call easily for the customers to the most appropriate agent, department, call queue, or voicemail. Some of the key features of Multi-level IVR include:

Personalized touch

Web-based multilevel IVR

Allow customers to assist themselves

Offer personalized greetings

Customize audio prompts and IVR levels as per the business needs

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “HoduCC multi-level IVR is suitable for all types of businesses from small to large businesses. With a multi-level IVR system, customers are provided the option to choose from a series of audio prompts. Based on their selected preference, they are routed to a particular destination. We offer customized multi-level IVR functions, which mean businesses can decide how many audio prompts they want to implement for their customers and how many IVR levels they want to set to get their customers finally connected to the most appropriate agent.”

The concerned person further added, “The key benefit of our multi-level IVR system is that it helps businesses to reduce the waiting time of a caller and create the most appropriate ring groups to assist customers in fulfilling their needs. The IVR menus and sub-menus offered by this system help customers to find answers to their queries instantly. For businesses, implementing a multi-level IVR tool acts as a huge timesaver not only for their team but for customers as well. It is designed in a manner that it helps businesses maintain user loyalty and enhance customer satisfaction, which ultimately leads to increased productivity.”

In today’s time, having a recorded automated voice responding is essential for businesses to run their operations successfully while enhancing the customer satisfaction rate. The IVR system can make a business sound more professional. It would be correct to say that the multilevel IVR system is a boon to businesses in several ways. It is a great way to revolutionize a business. It saves time, money and most importantly makes routing of inbound calls much easier and efficient. For more information on HoduSoft’s Multi-Level IVR system, get in touch with their experts at +1-707-708-4638 or email:sales@hoduosft.com. You can even visit their website at https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India that has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

