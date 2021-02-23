Water Treatment Systems Market Synopsis By Future Scope, Recent Trends, Profit Margin and Sales Channels

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Water Treatment Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global water treatment systems market is expected to cross USD 44.01 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rise in water pollution coupled with rise in population is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players:

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever PLC

LG Electronics

EcoWater Systems

O. Smith

Culligan International Company

Honeywell Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

General Electric Company

Growth Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding health among the young population is likely to act as a major driver for market growth. In addition, stringent regulations by government against water pollution are expected to fuel the market growth.

Water treatment systems market witnesses several opportunities in form of installation of water treatment systems in residential sectors. Government has now mandated commercial builders to design water treatment systems for new constructions. However, growing population, environmental issues arising due to water, growing prevalence of waterweeds, and unevenness in presence of water treatment systems is likely to create market hindrance in the forecast period upto 2025.

Technology Outlook:

Reverse Osmosis systems

Distillation systems

Disinfection methods

Filtration methods

“Technology” segment accounted for a major share in the global market due to proliferation and use of RO technology for water treating. Distillation technology stands at a second position in the market due to rise in water demands for personal and commercial use.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Non-residential

Installation Outlook:

Point of Use

Point of Entry

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for water treatment systems market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American water treatment systems market is likely to gain an astounding CAGR in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific’s water treatments systems market is estimated to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rise in environmental issues due to water pollution.

On the other hand, sink filters are in intense demand in the emerging economies. Water dispensers contribute largely to the APAC’s market growth. Middle Eastern and African market comparatively witnesses a moderate growth in water treatment systems owing to moderate awareness coupled with conventional techniques used for water treatment & distillation.

