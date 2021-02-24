Dough Whitener Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Dough whitener is a bleaching agent-to-baking dough which used to make white dough for dumplings, pastries, pizza, and other baking or bakery products. The freshly milled flour is naturally yellowish in colour hence the bleaching of the flour or dough is required before the baking of the products such as dumplings, buns, rolls, bread etc. The trend of fresh looking and smooth texture baked food is driving the demand of dough conditioning agents, which is likely to push the growth of the dough whitener market.

Dough whitener finds its application in several industries bakery & baking, hotels, restaurants and cafés. The rising demand for packaged raw materials for instant food products such as pastry dough, dumplings and pizza dough is another driver for dough whitener market.

Dough Whitener Market: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for look and feel in ready-to-bake products has been propelling the demand for dough whitener. Additionally, growing benefits such as white colored dough and smooth texture due to oxidation of the dough is likely to push the global dough whitener market in the near future. The escalating use of bakery foodstuff will eventually surge the demand for dough whitener over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of home-baked bakery products is expected to lead to a rise in the market for dough whitener during the forecast period.

Dough Whitener Market: Market Segmentation

The dough whitener market has been segmented into different parts based on type of dough whitener, form, application, and geography.

Based on type, the dough whitener market is segmented into:

  • Chlorine Gas
  • Chlorine dioxide
  • Croissants
  • Nitrogen dioxide
  • Calcium and benzoyl peroxides
  • Others

Based on form, the dough whitener market is segmented into:

  • Powder
  • Form
  • Gas

Based on application, the dough whitener market is segmented into:

  • Bread
  • Buns
  • Rolls
  • Flat Breads
  • Pizza
  • Pies
  • Pastry
  • Others

Dough Whitener Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the key consumers for dough whitener owing to the growing demand for frozen and packed dough for home baking and bakery food for convenience of the consumers. Europe is a growing market for the baked food products and principle consumer of the dough conditioning ingredients and dough whitener, however Europe has prohibited few compounds for the dough whitening such as Azodicarbonamide (ACA). Additionally, European countries use small amounts like 75 PPM of Potassium bromate as dough whitener.

China is the second largest baked food retail market globally, and is expected to record strong progress during the period of forecast, which leads to the high consumption of the dough whitener in the country. Moreover, China is the leading consumer of the dumplings, which leads to the growing demand for the dough whitener.

Growing demand for food conditioning agents will influence the growth of the South Asia’s dough whitener market during the forecast period. Surge in the consumption of functional foods is also anticipated to reflect promising growth of the dough whitener market.

Middle East & Africa dough whitener market is expected to show stable growth in the global dough whitener market, due to the upsurge demand of an Arabic Mo’ajanat (Pastries) and Mana’eesh (Pizza), along with expansions in baked food products such as apple pies or brownies.

Dough Whitener Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent market players in the dough whitener market are LALLEMAND Inc., Watson Inc., Lesaffre, and Thymly Products, Inc., among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dough whitener market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for dough whitener provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, form, and application.

