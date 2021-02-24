ADA Substitute Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Expansion in Bakery Industry Triggers Market Growth for ADA Substitutes

Azodicarbonamide (ADA) is manufactured through a reaction between dihydrazine sulfate and urea, under high temperature and pressure conditions. Industrial grade ADA is used in the production of foam plastics such as shoe soles and exercise mats. ADA has its various applications in cereal products as a bleaching agent and dough conditioner. However, various countries in the European Union have banned the use of ADA for human consumption.

Therefore, most manufacturers in the food & beverage industry are looking for different ADA substitutes that can serve similar functions of ADA and are harmless for human consumption. Various companies operating in the food & beverage industry have dropped the use of ADA as an ingredient in their products, and are this seeking ADA substitutes that can improve dough handling, gas formation, gas retention, and also enhance the crumb structure and texture of dough.

The rising demand for healthy bakery products among consumers has fueled the growth of the ADA substitute market, globally. ADA substitutes are used in a variety of products, including bread, pizzas, pastries, cookies, and others.

Demand from Various Applications Surging ADA Substitute Market Growth

Owing to the increase in stringent guidelines for the food & beverage industry, manufacturers are moving towards ADA substitutes for enhanced dough making, thus boosting the global market for ADA substitutes. Moreover, increasing penetration of the baking industry across various regions of the globe is also likely to surge the growth of the global ADA substitute market. Furthermore, the need for using ADA substitutes in dough making is also fuelling the growth of the global ADA substitute market. Also, rising awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of using ADA for human consumption is pushing up the demand for ADA substitutes for various end-use applications. Therefore, increasing demand from end-use industries is encouraging ADA substitute manufacturers to enhance their production facilities, which eventually would fuel the growth of the global ADA substitute market during the forecast period.

Ban on ADA Fuels Growth of ADA Substitute Market

The global market for ADA substitutes can be segmented by form, nature, application, and geography. Based on form, the global ADA substitute market can be segmented into liquid, powder, and paste. Various industrial bakers have been involved in finding harmless and enhanced ADA substitutes after the ban on the usage of ADA, which led to the development of various forms of ADA substitutes with enhanced properties. Based on nature, ADA substitutes can be segmented into organic and conventional. Based on application, the global ADA substitute market can be segmented into cakes, bread, pizzas, pastries, cookies, and others. Geographically, the global ADA substitute market can be segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regions With Stricter Food Regulations to Observe High Growth

The global ADA substitute market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing consumption of baked products and strict government regulations for the use of ADA for human consumption, the demand for ADA substitutes is likely to grow significantly during the foreseen period. Oceania is expected to follow the same trend as of Europe in the ADA substitute market, owing to strict food regulations on the use of ADA. Asia Pacific is also likely to create remunerative opportunities in the ADA substitute, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

New Product Launches to Influence ADA Substitute Market Growth

Key players engaged in the ADA substitute market are focusing on product launches with innovative properties, along with the bleaching and oxidizing benefits served by ADA. Companies involved in the global ADA substitute market are DowDuPont, ADM, DSM, Kerry Group, PAK Group, Calpro Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Gum Technology, Inc., Puratos Bakery Supply, Inc., JK Ingredients, and Sigma Aldrich, among others.

