Key Players in the Chicory Market Focusing on Developing New Products and Expanding their Business to Strengthen their Market Position

The global chicory market size is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

With the rising consumption of coffee beverage along with the rising prices of coffee beans and demand for organic and all-natural ingredient based products, the market for chicory is projected to witness a positive outlook, in the coming few years. Also, chicory is a cheaper substitute ingredient that has multiple applications across various industries. Owing to its caffeine-free and health benefitting characteristics, it has great potential to cater existing as well as newer application areas, with ongoing and continuous research. Thus, with all these factors accumulatively, the chicory market is expected to witness a substantial growth potential in the coming few years.

Download PDF Brochure

Key players in this market include Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).

BENEO GmbH is a global company catering to the dynamic demands and developments in the food and feed industry. It is a subsidiary company of Südzucker Group–one of the leading food producers in Europe. BENEO supplies food ingredients and caters to four broad segments: human nutrition, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical excipients, and intense sweetener. It offers a range of products derived from natural sources such as chicory roots, sugar beet, rice, and wheat.

The company’s product portfolio is used in the following applications: baby food, bakery, cereals, beverages, confectionery, dairy, meat & vegetables, and soups & sauces under the human nutrition segment. The company’s products further cater to applications such as pet food, aquafeed, pig feed, ruminant feed, and poultry feed under the animal nutrition segment and tablets, powder blends, wet granulation, high boiled lozenge, pan coating, and syrup under the pharmaceutical excipients segment.

Make an Inquiry

Sensus, a Netherlands-based company, is a manufacturer and distributor of innovative ingredients, which mainly includes chicory inulin and chicory oligofructose. Sensus is a subsidiary of Royal Cosun Group, an international developer, manufacturer, and supplier of natural food ingredients and products. The company has a wide geographic presence in over 45 countries along with strong geographical operations across regions including North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, and Asia Pacific.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441