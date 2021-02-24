Pastry Fillings Market 2020 to 2030 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The global pastry fillings market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% during forecast period. While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to myriad industries, its effects on the pastry fillings market will be marginal. Proliferating trends and increasing consumer demand for “ready-to-eat” and “on-the-go” snacks during the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the market for pastry fillings afloat. The market is expected to show a significant rebound during the recovery period with an uptick in consumer spending and resumption of production facilities.

Regulatory and governmental initiatives for resuming production at major food and beverages facilities is also expected to facilitate the growth. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute majorly to the growth of the pastry fillings market in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of Pastry Fillings Market Study:

Middle-East and Africa are expected to present prominent opportunities in the pastry fillings market, expanding 1.6X during the forecast period.

Creams account for more than 50% share in the market and are expected to present significant growth over jellies during the forecast period.

High growth of creams is expected to be supplemental to the growth of dairy based pastry fillings, which is expected to present growth of nearly 1.5X during the forecast period.

Bakery and confectionery applications are expected to dominate the pastry fillings market, and show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Flavored pastry fillings account for higher share than unflavored pastry fillings and are expected to portray moderate growth over the forecast period. Chocolate and vanilla are expected to be the fastest growing flavors in pastry fillings market.

Direct sales account for higher share in the pastry fillings market, but retail sales are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

“The pastry fillings market is expected to be highly lucrative during the recovery period of COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in organic pastry fillings are expected to show high returns during forecast”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Top Players Embracing Horizontal Integrations to Augment their Portfolio

The global pastry fillings market has reached a stagnation stage in its product life cycle. Owing to this, top players have been trying to augment their growth in domestic market, as well as increase their presence in foreign regions.

In 2019, Puratos Group acquired Sandel Foods Inc to enhance its product portfolio and increase their presence in North America. Similar strategies by top players are expected to enable the players to differentiate their offerings, which will supplement the growth of the pastry fillings market.

