Sparkling wines Market Size Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Insights, Share Estimation, Statistics, Key Profile Analysis By 2024

Rapid growth in emerging economies has culminated in a rise in per-capita disposable income and changing customer tastes and preferences. However, people have become well-aware of the ills of excessive alcohol consumption in ‘binge-drinking’ fests. Therefore, they are seeking out beverages with a lower alcohol content and the sparkling wine market is perfectly placed to reap the benefits of this shift in consumption pattern. Sparkling wine is equally desired by both the millennial generation, the geriatric population, and every demographic sandwiched between these two extremes. In addition, companies involved in the sparkling wine market are experimenting with newer packaging technologies such as bag-in-box and can designs to improve usability and enhance the aesthetic appeal of sparkling wine.

The sparkling wine market is likely to be worth more than US$ 43 billion by the end of the forecast period – registering a modest CAGR of 2.5%.

The brut segment accounts for a third of the revenue share in the sparkling wine market by sweetness level. Europe alone is worth more than US$ 5 billion by the end of the forecast period, making it imperative for companies in the sparkling wine market to target this dynamic continent. The second largest segment is the extra-brut sparkling wine segment that has just over a fifth of the revenue share. The highest CAGR in the extra-brut segment is expected in Latin America and key stakeholders in the sparkling wine market would do well to take this into consideration

The smallest opportunity is in the demi-sec segment of the sparkling wine market as it has a revenue share of just under 18% in the year 2017. Even though Latin America is much smaller in absolute size than either Europe or North America, it is expected to post the highest CAGR of 3.7% for the period from 2017 to 2022

With respect to sales channels, e-commerce is highly likely to be the future in the sparkling wine market as improving Internet infrastructure in emerging economies should ensure that people readily adopt e-commerce like never before. While the Europe e-commerce segment is larger than Latin America and APEJ combined, companies may wish to focus on the latter two as both are projected to grow at a CAGR in excess of 3%

Convenience stores are a comparative niche in the sparkling wine market in terms of sales channels. Nonetheless, a market opportunity greater than US$ 4 billion in 2022 makes it unwise to ignore this sales channel entirely and companies might want to attack this channel with customized distribution strategies

The modern trade segment is the most important sales channel in the sparkling wine market and companies are recommended to take note of this while devising their long-term business objectives. A well-developed trade infrastructure enables Europe to cement its dominance in the modern trade segment of the sparkling wine market. In the case of the grocery store segment, North America is forecast to be worth approx. US$ 1.5 billion by end 2022

The Fact.MR report on the sparkling wine market has profiled the most prominent companies actively involved in the sparkling wine market. These include Caviro, Viña Concha y Toro SA, Casella Family Brands, Wine Group LLC, Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Treasury Wine Estates, Bronco Wine Company, Pernod Ricard SA, Constellation Brands, Inc., and E&J Gallo Winery.

