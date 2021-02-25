COVID-19 Pandemic to Leverage Growth of GaN RF Devices Market, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global GaN RF devices market is projected to register a high double-digit CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of GaN RF devices across the globe are estimated to surpass US$ 1,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

GaN Technology is used for Development of Higher Performance RF Devices

With the recent upsurge of wireless communication industry, steady yet continuous progress of the conventional military applications, radiofrequency devices are playing a pivotal role in several aspects of human activities. This has further increased demand for high performance RF devices. In mobile communication applications, the next generation smartphones need improved efficiency and wide bandwidth. RF amplifiers with higher frequency and power are essential for TV broadcasting and developing satellite communications, in order to reduce antenna size of the terminal users. Similar requirement holds for the broadband wireless internet connections owing to ever growing pace or data transmission rate. The aforementioned requirements have necessitated the development of higher performance RF devices based on GaN, owing to its wider bandwidth.

More and more sectors are incorporating RF technology in their operating systems, creating new application areas for RF engineers to work on. Selection of an RF technology depends majorly on the heat, size, cost, power, advancement rate, efficiency, and speed required for the application. GaN RF devices are highly preferred for such applications. GaN RF technology has emerged as an effective choice for all new millimeter-wave and microwave electronics such as electronic warfare, communications, satellite and radar.

On the basis of end-user, telecommunications will remain dominant, with revenues poised to account for nearly half share of the market by 2026-end. Aerospace and Defense, and Automotive are also expected to hold major revenue shares of the market during the forecast period. Sales of GaN RF devices for medical devices and industrial end-uses are projected to exhibit a parallel expansion through 2026. Revenues from industrial end-users of GaN RF devices will continue to be sluggish.

Wireless infrastructure will continue to be the most lucrative application of GaN RF devices, with revenues set to account for over two-fifth market share by 2026-end. PV inverter is also expected to remain a financially worthwhile application of GaN RF devices.

GaN RF devices sales for application in hybrid and EV components are projected to ride on the highest CAGR through 2026. HEV charging equipment and wireless infrastructure applications are expected to witness expansion at equal CAGRs through 2026. Satellite communication and CATV will continue to be the least lucrative applications of GaN RF devices.

On the basis of product type, discrete GaN RF devices are anticipated to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues. In addition, revenues from discrete GaN RF devices are projected to hold more than four-fifth market share by 2026-end. Demand for module GaN RF devices are expected to remain sluggish in the market.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been anticipated to remain the largest market for GaN RF devices. Revenues from GaN RF devices sales in APEJ will surpass US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end. Revenue share of Japan and North America in the market will also remain significant, however revenues from APEJ will remain comparatively larger than those combined from Japan and North America.

Key market players comprised in the report are Infineon, Renesas, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hitachi, STMicroelectronics, Bosch, Sumitomo Electric, and Raytheon.

