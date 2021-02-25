The market “Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a 12.7% CAGR. The growing awareness of food safety mainly drives growth in the pyrogen testing market, rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. Emerging economies such as China and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the pyrogen testing market.

Browse 107 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Pyrogen Testing Market – Global Forecast to 2025”

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255266155

COVID-19 Impact on Global Pyrogen Testing Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. With the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19, a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as small startups, have stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. According to the WHO, there are 70 vaccine candidates under development at present, and three candidates are already being tested in human trials. The pandemic’s economic and social burden has prompted government bodies globally to increase support for vaccine development, which has led to an increase in the adoption of pyrogen testing products for COVID-19 research. As vaccine manufacturing is expected to increase due to COVID-19, bacterial endotoxin testing will be an important quality assurance measure to ensure patient safety.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by end user segment, in 2019

Based on end-users, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. High inclination towards outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services, a large number of ongoing drug discovery activities, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally are the major factors driving this segments growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255266155

North America is the largest regional market for pyrogen testing market

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases, a growing number of drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, and growing consumer awareness about product safety.

The major players operating in this market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), bioMérieux SA (France), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXi AppTec (China), Hycult Biotech (Netherlands), Ellab A/S (Denmark), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Almac Group (UK), Pacific Biolabs (US), STERIS plc (US), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), TOXIKON (US), Minerva Analytix GmbH (Germany), Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Lucideon Limited (UK), and North American Science Associates, Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.