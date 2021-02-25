Automotive Telescopic Mirror Market Innovative Trends Implemented by Manufacturers Steering Growth until 2029

Automotive telescopic mirror are usually mounted on the door or interior body of the vehicle to alert the driver of the rear/ in-coming traffic. Automotive telescopic mirrors are now manufactured to not only provide the driver with better visibility, but also help assess the traffic conditions and detect blind spots to avoid accidents, especially in self-driving vehicles. Automotive telescopic mirror systems have been adopting a range of sensors to alert the passenger of probable collision by real-time data processing of the traffic conditions, through alarm or on-display monitor. With add-on features like auto folding, heating control, and indicators incorporated into the automotive telescopic mirrors, the market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Automotive telescopic mirrors have underwent a drastic technological change and have incorporated a lot of new technological features. Apart from serving its main function of displaying traffic condition behind the vehicle, automotive telescopic mirrors are now equipped with new features like automatic dimming, heating control, blind spot detection and indicator, creating more visual control of the on-coming traffic. These features have not only made driving easier and safer for the passengers, but have also added a luxury quality to the vehicles. Smart mirrors is a budding trend in the Automotive Telescopic Mirror Market. With the incorporation of smart mirrors, the road traffic conditions can be displayed on a monitor screen, better equipping the driver to be able to react in case of emergency situations. European countries are at the forefront of latest technological advancements in self-driving vehicles and automotive telescopic mirrors and is expected to play a huge role going forward. Growing commercialization of self-driving vehicles is creating a plethora of opportunities for the automotive telescopic mirror manufacturers as use of high-tech sensors is being implemented for real-time data processing of road traffic. The demand of automotive telescopic mirror is expected to be generated from installation in new vehicles as well as from replacement aftermarket. Although, the cost of implementing smart automotive telescopic mirrors is expected to slow down the growth of the market in key developing and low per capita income countries, the automotive telescopic mirror market is expected to flourish in the coming years owing to the growing need for better safety features and smart telescopic mirrors.

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share in the automotive telescopic mirror market in terms of volume and value share given the high volume sales of automobiles in the region as well as the technological advancements in automotive telescopic mirror products in the region. China is projected to hold maximum share in the automotive telescopic mirror market, by country, and is expected to propel East Asia as the dominant region. South Asia region is projected to create significant demand in the automotive telescopic mirror market, owing to the high volume sales of automobiles and growing inclination of consumers towards adoption of smart automotive telescopic mirrors. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold minor share by value in the automotive telescopic mirror market, but MEA is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Telescopic Mirror Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key market participants identified across the Global Automotive Telescopic Mirror market value chain include Valeo SA, Continental AG, Magna International Inc. SL Corporation, Gentex Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, Burco Inc. Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Murakami Corporation, Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd, Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

