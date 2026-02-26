PipBack Announces Launch of Futures Prop Firm Recommendation Tool and Evaluation Calculator

Garden City, New York, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — PipBack, a futures prop firm discount and analytics platform, today announced the launch of two new tools designed to help traders select and pass proprietary trading firm evaluations more systematically: a Futures Prop Firm Recommendation Tool and a Prop Firm Evaluation Calculator.

The tools are now live on the company’s website at https://pipback.com.

The Futures Prop Firm Recommendation Tool (https://pipback.com/recommendation-tool) allows traders to filter more than 13 futures prop firms based on four criteria: trading platform compatibility, country of residence, minimum Trustpilot score, and minimum years in operation. Based on these inputs, the system generates a tailored firm suggestion aligned with the trader’s requirements.

The Prop Firm Evaluation Calculator (https://pipback.com/evaluation-calculator) estimates a trader’s probability of passing an evaluation using statistical inputs, including win rate, average risk-to-reward ratio, number of trades per month, and maximum allowed drawdown. The calculator then projects expected pass probability, number of attempts, estimated time to funding, expected trades to funded status, and projected total evaluation cost.

In addition to its tools, PipBack continues to provide negotiated public discounts with partnered futures prop firms, available at https://pipback.com/offers/.

PipBack also operates an active Discord community where a dedicated team tracks firm updates, rule changes, payout policies, and promotional adjustments. This information is monitored continuously and reflected across the platform to help traders stay informed about evolving prop firm conditions.

According to the company, the objective behind these releases is to introduce more data-driven decision-making into the prop firm evaluation process and reduce unnecessary evaluation expenses for traders.

About PipBack

PipBack is a futures prop firm discount and analytics platform that partners with multiple proprietary trading firms to provide public discount codes, evaluation tools, and centralized tracking features for futures traders.