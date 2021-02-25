Data Center Market – Topmost Companies Profiled with Sales And Net Revenue till 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-25 — /EPR Network/ —

As data centers shift toward supporting more digital strategies, their business will depend on capabilities of the IT ecosystem to underpin new initiatives. Requirement for more decentralized approach, to address need of digital business infrastructure, has been recognized by organizations that have embarked on the digital business journey. With rapid rise in velocity and volume of data, inefficiency increases with regard to streaming information to the data center for processing.

A new Fact.MR study foresees the data center market to bring in nearly US$ 178,000 Mn revenues by 2028-end. Reliance on the data center continues to grow, albeit more workloads are shifting to multi-tenant sites from on-premise facilities. The rise of hyperscale cloud providers, coupled with the hybrid cloud and edge data center trends will continue to influence growth of the data center market.

Data Center Market: Installation & Construction Activities Spearhead with Surging Activities of New Data Center Construction

Revenues from installation & construction of data centers are poised to remain significantly larger than those from consulting & integration services, albeit the latter will present a comparatively higher growth rate through 2028. Construction of new data center space has demonstrated a five-year high. North American Data Centers, a firm that tracks the data center industry in North America, has stated data center projects of nearly 300 megawatts capacity are under construction in the region.

The surge in construction activities of new data centers is underpinned by a five-year high inventory of the industry, and reflecting increased confidence of space leases by real estate developers across leading geographic markets. Revenues from new data centers are likely to surpass US$ 104,000 Mn by 2028-end. Although data center rebuilds currently account for significantly lower share of the data center market, an impressive growth rate, even though slightly lower than new data center construction, has been foreseen for data center rebuilds in the upcoming years.

Growth of the data center rebuilds is primarily driven by the hyperscale service providers, who are changing ways an IT space is sold and built. In the meantime, the data center providers are revamping their construction strategies for delivering capacity faster in larger chunks. Ongoing shift of the enterprise IT workloads, moving out of the on-premises data center to purpose-built facilities that are operated by colocation and cloud platforms providers, is the “trend behind the trend”.

Data Center Market: Impressive Momentum for Consulting & Integration of Data Centers

Data center consulting and integration services are likely to record an impressive rise in light of rising complexity pertaining to the network design requirements. This coupled with growing need for data centers across a wide range of industrial sectors will continue to augur well for growth of the data center market in the near future. Revenues from data center consulting & integration are projected to exhibit an impressive 12.5% CAGR through 2028, which is greater than those from installation & construction.

Data center end-user proliferation, in combination with the rise in customizability and versatility in relevant network designs, will continue to be a key growth determinant for data center the market. With data center transformation being one of the top agendas among enterprises, demand for consulting & integration services is high as enterprises seek expertise for aiding their business strategy, planning, and implementation. “Data center service providers that invest in the consulting & integration skills, for supporting the digital initiatives of their customers, will continue to witness robust remunerativeness in the near future” says a lead Fact.MR analyst.

