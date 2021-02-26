Pressure Perfect LLC Reveals The Difference Between Soft Washing and Pressure Washing in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, Florida, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pressure Perfect LLC is a premier pressure washing company based in Sarasota, FL. One of the most common questions they receive from customers revolves around the types of services offered. Yes, there is more than one way you can clean exterior surfaces. Though soft washing and pressure washing may get grouped together, they are quite different. Pressure Perfect LLC explains the key differences between the two, including which service works best for particular applications.

The most familiar exterior cleaning service is pressure washing. This is done using a high-pressure water spray. Many pressure washing companies come equipped with equipment that requires nothing from the property owner—no water supply or power. Trailers are stocked with the water supply and gas-powered, industrial-strength pressure washers needed to do the job.

For a truly tough job, like stains on concrete, an exterior cleaning specialist will select pressure washing for the job. Pressure Perfect explains, “Pressure washing is one of the most effective methods for removing stains. One downside of using high-pressure washing to clear away any impurities from your home is that you can easily damage the surface if not used correctly. It is not suitable for shingles, wood, paint, and windows.”

Because high pressured water methods of cleaning aren’t always the solution to getting surfaces clean, there is soft washing. As the name suggests, it provides a gentle solution to resolving stains and cleaning surfaces. The key difference between the two methods is that softwashing can be used on almost all surfaces and uses an eco-friendly detergent to remove debris.

Exterior cleaning companies, like Pressure Perfect, will use soft washing services during house washing, roof cleaning, on stucco, cedar, and vinyl. In contrast, pressure washing should and can be used on sturdy surfaces like concrete, patio pavers, driveways, walkways, and stone.

The biggest advantage to soft washing is removing contaminants like algae, mold, and mildew. There is no worry about damage with this particular service, making it an amazing choice for removing algae, mold, mildew, and dirt from sensitive surfaces like siding and roofs. These are common problems throughout Florida and really affect the appearance of homes. Because soft washing utilizes a detergent, contaminants are broken down and washed away.

For property owners, there is another aspect to consider, the cost. One little-known advantage is that soft washing can save property owners in the long run. Pressure Perfect goes on to add, “ Soft washing is also a cheaper option than high-pressure washing because it keeps the surface clean for a longer time. Detergents and cleaning solutions contain ingredients that break down the dirt and remove the bacteria under the surface, allowing your roof or wooden deck to stay cleaner for longer and saving you money in the long run.”

Each exterior cleaning solution is excellent for achieving excellent results on their respective surfaces. Pressure Perfect LLC further explains the difference between soft washing and pressure washing in Sarasota, FL, in their article. Those that desire better curb appeal for their home could greatly benefit from any number of their exterior cleaning solutions, whether that be house washing with soft washing techniques or driveway cleaning with pressure washing.

