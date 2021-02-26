CongruentX a proven CRM Consulting Company with an Excellent Track Record of Success

GA, USA, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses are increasingly investing in Rev Ops tools like CRM software but industry reports indicate that only 50% of enterprises are satisfied with their performance. CongruentX is a proven and reliable CRM optimization company and we enable our clients to obtain tangible returns from their CRM investments so they can boost their quality of customer service.

CongruentX does this by concentrating on people, clients, and outcomes, and not on resources, projects, and hours. We deliver all this through an exclusive subscription model and a connected, contextual user experience utilizing low-code Microsoft Power Apps.

Our Solutions

We go beyond just bare-bones managed services and call our offering a CX Success Subscription. First, we deliver the “Essential” features upfront, then we collaborate to train, adopt, optimize, and support the CRM advisory to achieve the desired business outcomes. All this can accomplished using a single simple subscription.

The way people consume information and data has changed. Monolithic CRM solutions are often cluttered and users find it difficult to access what they need. People wish to consume info in context – like apps on their phone.

Our subscription model enables us to understand human behavior and provide contextual, low code Power apps to offer the right data at the perfect time to power the best customer experience.

CongruentX is a sophisticated consulting firm and we help client enterprises align their employees and technologies using AI, data, and new ways forward.

Our CX Services

Many companies are trying to “Return to Work” and are finding that revenue is down, customer expectations are up and their monolithic IT systems aren’t helping. CongruentX has innovated a way help its clients recover revenue with low code and AI without doing large IT projects.

30 Day Return to Revenue Challenge

with Artificial Intelligence and Power Platform

Week One – Onboard

We start with a 5-day sprint to identify and resolve one key challenge related to revenue generation.

Weeks Two and Three – Adopt and Optimize

Assisted build sprint

Think aloud testing and deploy for user adoption

Daily coaching calls

Week Four – Achieve

Deploy and support your team as they successfully engage with clients.

CXSuccess Subscription with the Power Platform

Our goal is to help clients improve digital innovation with citizen developers using the Power Platform without compromising IT standards or security.

Center of Excellence

Build and speed up Power Platform skills, develop operating model and best practices for secure innovation.

Architectural Help

The best guidance with help from fractional Power Platform architect – both on demand and scheduled.

Expert Maker Help

Empower your team to take on larger initiatives with on demand and fractional Expert Maker help.

As Power Platform programs grow, you’ll need to set governance guidelines to drive, nurture, and support consistency across low-code apps as well as fractional on demand assistance with architectural and build activities. CongruentX enables you to do with a single simple subscription.

Results

De-risk the System Integrator big project and leave model with a flexible subscription that onboards, supports, trains, optimizes, and accomplishes.

