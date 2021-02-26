NFC Academy Offers Online Homeschool Program

Tallahassee, FL, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — NFC Academy is pleased to announce they offer a convenient online homeschool program for third grade through high school students. This accredited program allows students to start at any time and provides valuable resources for both parents and students to make the online learning experience easier for everyone.

With affordable tuition, NFC Academy is an excellent choice for those who are interested in homeschooling their children through a fully accredited online program. Parents have access to everything they need through a parent portal and students get the instruction and assistance they need from qualified instructors. The high school program consists of NCAA approved courses, giving parents and students peace of mind their education will carry through into their college years if that’s the path they choose.

NFC Academy uses the latest innovative technology to provide a comprehensive education that prepares children for a future in college and the workforce beyond. The curriculum was developed with a Biblical worldview to make it easier for parents to provide the distance education their children need. All classes are taught in a welcoming environment that prepares children for their future while glorifying and serving God in everything they do.

Anyone interested in learning about the online homeschool program options can find out more by visiting the NFC Academy website or by calling 1-888-407-6327.

About NFC Academy : NFC Academy is a fully accredited distance learning program that offers education for children from kindergarten through high school. Students start with book and paper up until third grade and can then transition into the online program. Parents can enroll their children at any time with affordable tuition and discounts available for military, missionaries, first responders and more.

Company : NFC Academy

Address : 3000 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312

Phone : 1-888-407-6327

Fax : 1-850-386-7163

Website : https://www.nflcacademy.com