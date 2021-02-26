From Azim Premji to Byju Raveendran along with other Top Entrepreneurs of India , are mentoring the beginners at Xpert

Delhi, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — India, one of the largest democratic countries with the second largest population, is not a surprise that India has produced a large number of industrialists, billionaires, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists. With a huge legacy of finest entrepreneurs dated back to British India the tradition is still continued with the brightest minds making their mark in the 21st century Amidst the legendary tycoons like J.R.D Tata, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Dhirubhai Ambani, Laxmi Mittal, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Narayana Murthy, etc to young successful entrepreneurs like Ritiesh Aggarwal, Sachin Bansal, Byju Raveendran, Bhavish Aggarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Ritu Kumar, Falguni Nayar, Vandana Lutra, etc the list goes on. , exactly who is an entrepreneur? According to google Entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services, and business/or procedures.

And when a person wants to be one of them, he bombards himself with questions like how can one conceptualize his idea? , how to pitch the idea? , how to sell your idea to the end-user? , how to monetize your idea? and the list goes on. Having a perfect mentor who can answer all your questions and share their experience with you, support you during your initial stages is a blessing, right ? and what if these mentors are none other than Top Entrepreneurs of India and entrepreneurs around the world who can mentor you for free. So this exactly what we at XPERT are trying to provide you by bridging the gap between you and the legends

XPERT: One of the First SocialLearning App that enables everyone to learn from geniuses of every profession across the globe. At Xpert, it’s not your daily classes, it’s about learning the experiences and knowledge from your chosen expert. We have over 120 professions from various industries who share their experience and knowledge with you through interviews, podcasts, videos, or over-chat.

Check out this link for more information

https://www.xpert.chat/profession1/entrepreneur?ref=x486t