F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen now open in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla., 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Winter Park has a new neighborhood go-to for delicious Italian favorites and perfectly woodfired pizzas. F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is now open.

The highly anticipated eatery, located at 1965 Aloma Avenue, focuses on high-quality ingredients and scratch-made dishes, offering woodfired pizza, fresh pasta, wine, beer and more.

“We’ve seen incredible growth for the F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen concept, purely because of the demand,” said Charly Robinson, owner and founder of the F&D family of restaurants. “Once people taste our food, they taste the difference. We’re excited to introduce a new neighborhood to our food in Winter Park.”

The new location will deliver on the casual, cool atmosphere and welcoming service guests have come to expect at the Hourglass District and Longwood locations of the eatery. It will also offer excellent outdoor space on the patio.

But the real draw is the chef-inspired menu, which has become a favorite for foodies and families alike. Pizza is built on F&D’s “36-hour dough,” topped with fresh, natural ingredients and cooked to crispy perfection in the woodfired oven. The eatery even offers vegan pizzas to suit all guests’ tastes.

Pasta dishes deliver on authenticity, ranging from Bolognese Lasagna to Cacio e Pepe. They also feature a local flare with pasta made fresh by Trevi Pasta. Woodfired entrees round out any meal, from Woodfired Salmon to Veal Marsala. For those looking to wet their whistle, it’s also home to an impressive selection of beer and wine, including wine-based cocktails.

Along with its delicious eats, F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is proud to offer daily dine-in deals and online specials, as well as its signature Bottomless Brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $24.95.

This location is F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen’s second opening during the pandemic, with further expansion planned for the family of restaurants.

Other concepts include F&D Kitchen and Bar in Lake Mary, which serves a modern twist on American fare, and F&D Cantina in Lake Mary, which serves scratch-made Mexican comfort food.

For more information on F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, visit https://fdwoodfireditaliankitchen.com/.

About F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen serves up authentic Italian cuisine with a unique and delicious twist. The menu consists of woodfired pizzas, including vegan options, fresh pastas, Italian favorites, beer and wine. The restaurant focuses on fresh, local ingredients and scratch-made dishes. F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen serves up daily specials, including a weekend brunch. The concept is part of the F&D family of restaurants, which includes F&D Kitchen & Bar, a modern gastropub in Lake Mary, and F&D Cantina, a Mexican concept in Lake Mary. For more information about F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, visit: https://fdwoodfireditaliankitchen.com/.