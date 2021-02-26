Find Bespoke And Affordable Walking Aids For The Elderly At Clearwell Mobility

West Sussex, UK, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Clearwell Mobility (https://www.clearwellmobility.co.uk) is pleased to offer their bespoke walking aids for the elderly and personal safety devices including walking sticks, canes, wheeled walkers, crutches, zimmer frames, shopping trolleys and quad canes and seats. All of their products are ideal for several uses either for temporary or permanent support and assistance. These mobility aids can suit a variety of needs and budget.

People with mobility needs will not have a hard time looking for the perfect device that matches their needs. Besides having multiple showrooms in the UK, Clearwell Mobility also features a user-friendly website displaying their products. Their customers can shop for mobility aids by category, for instance, walking sticks or wheeled walkers. In their categories, shoppers can sort the products in terms of price, maximum user weight, handle type, maximum handle height, design, shaft material, handle material, rating and more. They also have a buying guide for walking aids to help their customers shop for the right product that matches their specifications. Moreover, they also provide accessories for these mobility aids.

Clearwell Mobility also offers other types of mobility products other than walking aids. They have wheelchairs, powerchairs, and scooters and accessories for such products. They also have products for seating such as recliners, chairs, chair raisers, cushions and many more.

Besides their quality products on offer, they also have home consultation services. This enables them to ensure that their customers will have the right equipment for their needs. They send a specialist to check their clients’ home and talk about their requirements for the product they will acquire. They will schedule the consultation whenever their customers are available. This consultation service is free as long as the client is within the 50-mile radius of their head office.

Clearwell Mobility is customer-oriented. They train their showroom managers in line with the Trusted Assessor Standards, and they have registered equipment dispenser to provide the best advice for their shoppers. According to their website, “At Clearwell, we strive to provide the very highest standards of customer service, whether you visit one of our showrooms or shop online. We firmly believe in the advantages to the company, and its employees of having satisfied customers and everything we do at Clearwell is directed to achieving that aim.”

For more information about Clearwell Mobility and their products, visit https://www.clearwellmobility.co.uk.

About Clearwell Mobility

Clearwell Mobility, established in 2004, is a family-owned business that provides mobility and home healthcare products to UK-based residents. They are Community Equipment Dispenser-accredited and have registered equipment dispensers. Moreover, their showroom managers are Trusted Assessor Standard-trained, ensuring their staff will give their customers the most reliable guidance and service. For inquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.clearwellmobility.co.uk/contact-us. Alternatively, you may send them an email at cs@clearwellmobility.co.uk or reach one of their representatives through 01444 253 300.