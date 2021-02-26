MacAndro Introduced an Advanced Fantasy Sports App with Premium Features which is Ready to Go

Thirunagar, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Macandro has come upon with a brand new Fantasy Sports App with premium features for the entrepreneurs who looks to start a Online fantasy sports betting platform like Dream11, Mycircle11, MPL in 2021. Being a reputed Sports Betting App Development Company , MacAndro has always been an unique player in the online gaming sectors by providing advanced sports betting mobility solutions with extreme quality.

With further, we have come upon with an advanced sports betting game app integrated with latest mobile technologies and features which suits for the business people who looks to launch a powerful and most secured online betting marketplace.

Sports Betting Market Stats & Its Demand in 2021

Online Sports Betting exchange app market is booming like never before. It has become more popular among all kinds of sports fans. In addition, it shows a steady growth of about 10% each year from 2009 to 2015. According to a recent report, the online sports betting app market was worth $45 billion and it is estimated to reach $95 billion by 2024.

Well this growth might not be surprised in this mobile world. Today users of modern technology are expecting to make their job done according to their needs and preferences at any time. In such a scenario, nothing can figure out this other than a mobile app.

Demand for Fantasy Sports App in 2021

As several sports events are making their comeback slowly after a long gap due to the outbreak of corona, sports fans across the globe are delighted at the prospect of their favorite sport related activities resuming. Outset of IPL(India Premeir League), one the biggest cricket tournaments that takes place once in a year, has overjoyed the worldwide cricket fans. Whenever the IPL is on, dream11 will be hottest topic among the fans. You can also be the next dream11 in the fantasy sports market and can earn billions by launching a fantasy sports app. Not only IPL, several football leagues like FIFA are also start. So several entrepreneurs are now looking forward to capture these sports fans by developing a fantasy sports app.

Get Your Sports Betting Game App from the Industry Best

Being an expertise in fantasy sports app development , MacAndro upholds years of experience in developing customized fantasy sports apps with extreme quality. We deliver tailor-made fantasy sports betting apps for your unique requirements. We cover all sorts of elearning sectors right from the simple fantasy sports app category to the most sophisticated, to amaze your users with an interesting learning gaming experience.

What’s Unique in MacAndro?

Apart from normal fantasy sports apps, MacAndro facilitates the inclusion of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in its sports betting game mobile app and website development process. Punters can bet and win cryptocoins.

Key Features of our Sports Betting App

Excellent UI/UX

2. Live Game Streaming

3. In-app Betting

4. Multiple payment Options

5. Multi-language Support

6. Navigation

7. Push Notifications

8. Match Schedules

Features of Sports Betting App

Punter Panel:

Advanced profile management

Instant notification

Live Feed

Sports calendar

Protection protocols

Event Listing

Referral history

Betting tips

Secured wallet

Bookie Panel:

Bookmaker account

Punter management

Bookie odds

Customer support

Intuitive interface

Push notifications

Betting details

Record history

Admin Panel:

Lucid dashboard

Event management

Bookie management

Punter management

Transaction record

Finance management

Payment control

World-Class Unique Features in MacAndro’s Sports betting app