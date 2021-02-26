Dragon Fruit Powder Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Rising inclination towards the fiber-rich diet boosts the overall dragon fruit powder market

Dragon fruit powder, also known as pitahaya powder, is obtained from an exotic and delicious fruit. Owing to the wealth of benefits offered by dragon fruit powder, it is considered as a tropical superfood. The dragon fruit has its origins in the Americas, and some new world settlers brought this fruit to South and East Asian Nations, such as Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia. However, dragon fruit powder is available worldwide and forms an essential part of the dietary fruit intake.

Owing to various pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic benefits served by dragon fruit powder, it is gaining a significant share of popularity among the consumers worldwide.The multiple benefits served by the dragon fruit powder aids the growth of the dragon fruit powder market. Due to an increased inclination towards a fiber-rich diet, the dragon fruit powder is gaining further traction among the health-conscious consumers.

The dragon fruit powder is purported to be protective against cancer and boost the immune system of the consumers. The dragon fruit powder acts as a perfect supplement for people following vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free lifestyles. Latin America is likely to be the dominant region in the dragon fruit powder market due to the high cultivation of dragon fruit in the region.

Several Benefits Served by Dragon Fruit Powder to Boost the Overall Market

The dragon fruit powder stores in itself a wealth of fiber and minerals, which impose several physiological benefits on the health of the consumers. The dragon fruit powder is rich in antioxidants, fiber, Vitamin C and B and therefore, act as an excellent ingredient for lowering cholesterol and boosting immunity, among others. The dragon fruit powder also serves benefits related to weight management and brain functionalities. The dragon fruit powder is used for the manufacture of various personal care and beauty products as it serves multiple skin benefits like anti-aging, soothing skin burns and also helps in treating acne, which, in turn, boosts the global dragon fruit powder market.

Increased Adoption of Dragon Fruit Powder in Personal Care Products

The global dragon fruit powder market can be segmented on the source type, applications and distribution channels. Based on the source type, the dragon fruit powder market can be segmented into hylocereus guatemalensis, hylocereus polyrhizus and hylocereus undatus as well as hybrid. Based on the applications, the global dragon fruit powder market can be segmented into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, dietary supplements and others. Based on the distribution channel, the global pine needle oil market can be segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, franchise outlets, online channels and others. Geographically, the dragon fruit powder market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Traction Towards Dragon Fruit Powder Products

Among all the regions, Latin America dominates the global dragon fruit powder market. South Asia and East Asia follow Latin America due to the increasing commercial cultivation of dragon fruit in the region. North America is also likely to gain traction in the dragon fruit powder market due to the inclination towards vegan lifestyles. Increasing penetration of veganism in Oceania and South Asian countries also leads to an increased affinity towards products like dragon fruit powder.

Competitive Landscape of the Dragon Fruit Powder Market

The global dragon fruit powder market is highly fragmented as many domestic players are engaged in the dragon fruit powder market at various interjections in the value chain. Some of the key companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of the dragon fruit powder are Wilderness Poets, Pitaya Plus, Unicorn Superfoods, Raw Nice, Hybrid Herbs, Light Cellar, SOL Organica and BR Ingredients among others.

