Tuxera NTFS for Mac brings unparalleled compatibility with NTFS-formatted drives to macOS

macOS provides very limited support for storage devices formatted with the NTFS file system. Despite this, being the default file system for Windows, NTFS is by far the most common one out there. Being unable to write data to NTFS-formatted drives is a shining example of the many interoperability issues between macOS and PC, as well as the former's track record of vendor lock-in. Indeed, macOS only allows users to read files on NTFS drives, but that is where support ends.

Fortunately, Tuxera NTFS for Mac alleviates these issues to allow users of macOS to easily swap and change drives between the Mac and Windows, complete with full read-write support. This software even supports the advanced file attributes unique to NTFS. It also uses its own smart caching technology to deliver fast sustained file transfer speeds, so users do not have to spend extra time while copying or saving files between their external NTFS drives and macOS.

Technology enthusiasts will also find the added support for advanced NTFS features welcome. Tuxera NTFS for Mac is the only NTFS driver for macOS to support the extended file attributes specific to that operating system. It also includes the Tuxera Disk Manager app, which makes it easy to repair, format, and analyze NTFS drives in macOS. It is especially convenient for anyone who regularly uses both Windows and macOS, including on devices with dual boot or virtual machine setups.

Unlike some other solutions, Tuxera NTFS for Mac preserves everything that is important, whether it is videos, pictures, documents, or any other file. It ensures that files are saved and copied intact and without corruption. It works with both 32- and 64-bit kernel modes, and users can even create and configure NTFS partitions on their storage devices. All the while, it even offers comparable speed to the native HFS+ file system of macOS.

Download it today at https://ntfsformac.tuxera.com/.