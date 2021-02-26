Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market Business Drivers, Competitive Strategies and Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents market was valued at USD 4.25 Billion in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in number of testing centers coupled with rise in number of government approvals for contrast agents. Increasing cases of cancer and rise in R&D activities add to the market growth in the forecast period. However, side effects and adverse reactions on health by use of Contrast Media/Contrast Agents are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Contrast Media market is segmented based on agent type, modality, application, and region. Type category for the market includes barium-based, gadolinium-based, microbubble and iodinated.

Key Players:

Bayer AG

General Electric Company

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Contrast agents are a crucial part of radiology and massive improvements have made them efficient, safer, and fast. On the other hand, associated risks led by Contrast Media/Contrast Agents remain prevalent and emit adverse reactions in various ways. Hence, the use of Contrast Media/Contrast Agents is subject to safe use acknowledging the potential side effects. Using contrast agents in a way such that it maximizes the patient’s safety is a great deal of concern. Therefore, the use of contrast agents must be determined on a particular basis depending to the clinical condition of the patient.

Application Outlook:

Cardiovascular disorders

Neurological disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders

Cancer

Nephrological disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Type Outlook:

Iodinated contrast media

Barium-based contrast media

Gadolinium-based contrast media

Microbubble contrast media

Modality Outlook:

X-ray/CT contrast agents

MRI contrast agents

Ultrasound contrast agents

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for Contrast Agents market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American market is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to government initiatives taken by key players coupled with presence of well-built healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced technologies. In addition, constant demand for diagnostic procedures contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Rising investments coupled with active R&D activities is likely to propel the APAC’s market growth in the near future along with rise in cancer incidences, growth in investment in emerging economies adds to the market growth in APAC market sector.

