Ecosmob Launch WebRTC Client Solution Development for Business

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, a carrier-grade VoIP solution provider, announced the launch of a WebRTC client solution development service for businesses. The company head made the announcement stating that the current situation calls for superior but affordable conferencing, calling, and collaboration solutions for remote working and for people on the go.

Google’s WebRTC provides a facility for audio-video calls, conferencing, collaboration, and document exchange within the browser window. However, it needs API integrations and the development of a WebRTC client solution. This is where Ecosmob, with its expertise in carrier-grade communications and VoIP development, proves to be a cut above the rest. Ecosmob’s WebRTC development services offer customizable communication solutions. For instance, a large enterprise with distributed work environment may want a common communication platform for hundreds of its remote-based employees. On the other hand, a small business startup’s needs may be more compact. Ecosmob satisfies each type of user.

A question arises as to why businesses should prefer WebRTC client solutions rather than the traditional VoIP SIP-based IP PBX. In a single sentence, the answer is simplicity and robust security as well as ease of use. The best advantage is that all communications are through the browser, without the need for special software or hardware. For example, everyone owns a smartphone that has a microphone, camera, and speakers as well as a screen. That is sufficient. You can conduct large-scale conferences and invite participants to join and such participants can join in through the browser.

As to why choose Ecosmob for WebRTC development services, the answer is that WebRTC is apparently simple but there are complex issues such as audio clarity, jitter-free video, and security. Then there are issues related to internet speed, bandwidth and connectivity. Ecosmob team of WebRTC developers consider all these and implement codecs as well as script modifications that will give the most seamless experience.

Ecosmob has a decade and more of experience developing carrier-grade VoIP solutions and it has developed everything from Class 4/5 soft switches to SBCs to IP PBX development. Currently, its WebRTC solutions are preferred by business enterprises for ease of use, facility to collaborate for remote workers, and document sharing in a highly secure environment. Ecosmob provides an entire gamut of service from compact WebRTC solutions for use by, say, five people, to complex ones that allows conferencing between hundreds of participants. Apart from regular communications, WebRTC becomes a solid platform for interaction and collaboration between employees and a vital training tool too. Use is limited by imagination and when you use it to the fullest, you have the best return on investment.

Where are these solutions used? Business is a prime example. It can replace the standard IP PBX to a large extent, permitting seamless VoIP calls at a lower rate in addition to video conferencing and video chats. WebRTC client solutions are perfect for the healthcare and education sector. It is ideal for one-to-one, one to many, many-to-one interaction as can be found in these sectors. Ecosmob welcomes challenges as well as innovative use cases.

Ecosmob offers personalized service, guarantees timely completion of projects, and gives the best rate. In addition, clients can expect full support at all times.