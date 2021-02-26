Bioabsorbable Osteosynthesis Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | Arthrex, CONMED Corporation, Acumed

Bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices have prevailed as one of the key areas of interest among multidisciplinary researchers over the past couple of years. Bioabsorbable materials have gained significant attention of maxillofacial surgeons recently, in tandem with increasing research and newer advancements in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis implants.

Requirement for stable fixation for optimal modelling in maxillofacial osteosynthetic surgeries cannot be completely met by the traditionally used titanium plates, as they are limited by interference with imaging, mutagenic effects, and visibility. Adoption of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices has been deemed to hold immense potential in addressing or offsetting these limitations. However, use of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices continues to witness the confines of lower mechanical strength & stability, uncertainties in materials’ availability, convolute procedures and slow biodegradation.

Major advancements in the bio absorbable osteosynthesis devices are being made in recent years by using bioactive osteoconductive materials along with an accelerator compound. Key players in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis market are increasingly focusing on strengthening their hold in the supply chain to expand the market penetration of their existing bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices, while taking efforts on innovative material advancements and newer product developments.

The global bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the near future due to new product launches, an encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. The expansion in products manufactured with bioabsorbable material is driven by year on year rises in the susceptible complications observed in the use of metal implants. Top players are marking their presence in many developing economies due to the liberal policies regulated within the healthcare industry in such countries, increasing consumer inclination towards maintaining an aesthetic and approachable appearance.

Priority is given to eliminate the adverse effects such as migraine, growth disturbance, radio-opacity and more and provide a safe environment for the body. Bioabsorbable polymers are manufactured with a lot of judgment calls in order to provide a safe material to be in use. As the applications of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices in orthopaedic surgery have mainly been used to eliminate implant removal procedures. Choices of materials are there with companies investing on such research and but with majority of devices being manufactured using non-bioabsorbable material due to the traditional methods or major dependency on such principles which could hamper the growth of the market in the near future.

The global market for bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end users.

By Product Type

Plate

Pin

Screw

Rod

Wire

By Material

PLLA

PLA

PGA

Others

By End Users

Hospital

ASCs

Clinic

Though all the products have their importance in certain procedures but screws remain a dominating market due to its effectiveness and usage over other product types. PLLA is a preferred choice by manufacturers with less effects and more research is associated with it. Hospitals remain to be the most lucrative market due to its active osteosynthesis procedures.

