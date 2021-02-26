Endorectal Balloon Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031 | QLRAD, Bionix

The increasing use of an endorectal balloon in the healthcare sector is fueled by the advantages provided by the endorectal balloon for better inflation and deflation control and greater visibility. The endorectal balloon market is therefore subjected to witness overwhelming growth owing to the need for providing improved clinical assistance for patients and the growing application of medical devices to ease the process of treatments and cater to the need of radiotherapy.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=871

Endorectal Balloon Market Players to Leverage the Increasing Demand for Endorectal Balloon

As the endorectal balloon application includes numerous advantages which include stabilizing the prostate gland and rectum during daily treatment, major market players such as Bionix and QLRAD are focusing on introducing an improved endorectal balloon for providing ease to patients while they undergo treatments, helping them gain a competitive edge with greater accuracy and enhanced simplicity. Furthermore, the medical device manufacturers today are seen collaborating and getting involved in strategic partnerships for the effective commercialization of their next-generation products which includes the endorectal balloon exclusively for radiotherapy and prostate cancer treatment. These developments are expected to nurture the endorectal balloon market with changing clinical requirements.

Endorectal Balloon Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for intensity modulated radiotherapy by decreasing toxicity of rectum accelerates the growth of endorectal balloon market. Prostate infraction motion is the major concern in radiotherapy, regardless of the type of therapy. Typically, prostate motion is associated with rectal fillings and bladder function. Along with this, advancement of technologies enabled usage of proton therapy for prostate cancer treatment. It allows dose distribution to the target area and controls the dose escalation. But, dose escalation of a dose is also associated with toxicities.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=871

To avoid dose escalations in proton therapies, the endorectal balloon is used to control the dose escalations, prostate movement and increases the rectal filling without disturbing normal physiological functions. The endorectal balloon is used to improve the target localization, decreases anorectal toxicities. Emerging evidence of endorectal balloon advantages in reducing toxicities are expected to boost the growth of the market. All these factors fueled the burgeoning growth of endorectal balloon market. Further, the advantages of the endorectal balloon over the conventional methods accelerated the growth of the market.

The lack of substantial evidence regarding the benefits of the endorectal balloon in the large patient pool has limited the growth of endorectal balloon market.

Endorectal Balloon Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Radiotherapy Centers

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/871/S

Endorectal Balloon Market: Market Overview

Global Endorectal Balloon market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand for devices. They are more advantageous over conventional methods in treating prostate cancer. It controls dose escalations and reduces the rectum toxicity. Endorectal Balloon market has a presence of a few players which have a huge market share in the global market operating at the country level. There are huge opportunities for the untapped markets across the world due to potential benefits of Endorectal Balloon. The key players in the Endorectal Balloon market are mainly focused on R&D to accelerate the development due to a limited number of manufactures. The future of Endorectal Balloon market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Endorectal Balloon Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Endorectal Balloon Market are QLRAD, Bionix, and others. The companies are mainly focusing on collaborations and partnerships to keep up the pace of the competition and to develop new products.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates