Parenteral Feeding Devices Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2028

Parenteral feeding is direct delivery of different nutrients into the blood flow intravenously. The parenteral feeding devices are used in person who has non-functional gastro-intestinal tract or person having disorder and requires total bowel rest. Parenteral feeding devices can deliver calories and nutrients which are essential for the body functioning through mixture of carbohydrates, proteins, minerals and vitamins. The parenteral feeding devices can be used in patient of any age, ranging from children to geriatrics. The parenteral feeding devices delivers required amount of the nutrition depending on the person’s body requirement which is decided by the physicians.

Parenteral Feeding Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of the gastrointestinal tract diseases around the world in younger as well as older population is the major driver in the growth of the parenteral feeding devices market. The ability of the parenteral feeding devices to directly deliver the nutrients in the blood stream eases the condition of gastrointestinal tract significantly by providing total relief which in turn expected to fuel the growth of the parenteral feeding devices market. Increasing prevalence of the indications which affect gastrointestinal tract such as ulcerative colitis, bowel obstruction, certain pediatric GI disorders and Short bowel syndrome due to surgery, etc. expected to further boost the growth of the parenteral feeding devices market. The efficiency of the parenteral feeding devices in delivering the nutrients and if managed accordingly it shows very few side effects which in turn expected to drive the growth of the market. There are various support groups for emotional support for patients who are more concerned about how their body looks, especially in the teenagers which helps in improving the patient compliance. Although there are significant positives of the parenteral feeding but there are drawbacks as well. Since, parenteral feeding devices directly delivers nutrients into the blood stream, it do not help to maintain the structure and efficient function of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract which may result in severe complications such as glucose abnormalities, hepatic complications, etc. The parenteral feeding method by using parenteral feeding devices is comparatively expensive and requires frequent monitoring which may hamper the potential growth of the parenteral feeding devices market.

Parenteral Feeding Devices Market: Segmentation

The global parenteral feeding devices market is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region

By product type, the global parenteral feeding devices market is segmented as:

Stationary Infusion Pumps

Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

By application, the global parenteral feeding devices market is segmented as:

Ulcerative Colitis

Bowel Obstruction

Certain Pediatric GI Disorders

Short Bowel Syndrome Due to Surgery

By end user, the global parenteral feeding devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Elderly Care Settings

Parenteral Feeding Devices Market: Overview

The global parenteral feeding devices market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. By product type, stationary infusion pumps expected to dominate the global parenteral feeding devices market due to higher convenience. By application, global parenteral feeding devices market is expected to be dominated by bowel obstruction due to higher prevalence. By end, hospitals expected to highest revenue generating segment in global parenteral feeding devices market. The manufacturers in the global parenteral feeding devices market are trying to manufacture advance devices to minimize the parenteral feeding devices related complications such as infection at the site where catheter is inserted.

Parenteral Feeding Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The global parenteral feeding devices market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher prevalence of the GI tract disorders. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative parenteral feeding devices market due to higher product penetration in the region. Latin America parenteral feeding devices market is expected to experience steady growth due to gradually increasing adoption of the parenteral feeding devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the emerging parenteral feeding devices market due to rising number of skilled professionals coupled with rapidly increasing product availability in the region. Middle East & Africa is the least lucrative market due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure, lower adoption of the parenteral feeding devices for treatment.

Parenteral Feeding Devices Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the parenteral feeding devices market are: Micrel Medical Devices SA, Fresenius Kabi, Grifols, S.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Amanta Healthcare and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

