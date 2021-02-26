Measuring COVID-19 Impact: Manufacturers of Foldable Pallet Container Ought to Redesign Supply Chain Strategies to Prepare for Post-pandemic World – Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Due to enormous trade transactions occurring worldwide, the global foldable pallet container market is expected to experience immense traction. Repositioning empty containers is one of the major persisting problems within the container transport industry. A non-collapsible or foldable pallet container takes up more surface area, and, in turn, requires more resources to transport it to the desired destination. Therefore, foldable pallet containers seem to be the attractive preference from the point of view of saving transport costs as well as handling charges. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to hold major shares in the global foldable pallet container market, as most of the leading import and export trading partnerships lie between these regions. Leading vendors in the global foldable pallet container market are increasingly focusing on product design innovations to correct material handling capacities. Research and development activities are also being considered to improve product safety, design, and recyclability of foldable pallet containers.

Foldable Pallet Container Market: Dynamics

Several emerging trends are expected to gain momentum within the global foldable pallet container market over the next few years, impacting market growth. Containerization for transport is the major driver that is expected to positively impact the foldable pallet container market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Moreover, large retailers are increasing preferring foldable pallet containers with respect to non-foldable pallet containers due to less space requirements. There lies enormous efficiencies in the transportation of goods and services with the help of foldable pallet containers, due to which, the foldable pallet containers market is expected to burgeon. Moreover, these benefits over traditional non-foldable pallet containers are driving demand for foldable pallet containers for several industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and e-Commerce. However, based on past experience, it has been debated that, the technical characteristics of foldable pallet containers have scope for improvement.

Foldable Pallet Container Market: Segmentation

The foldable pallet container market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, and end-use industry.

On the basis of type, the foldable pallet container market can be segmented into:

Block

Stringer

Double-Face

Solid Deck

Wood

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of end-use industry, the foldable pallet container market can be segmented into:

Food Processing

Shipping & Transportation

e-Commerce

Retail

Others

Foldable Pallet Container Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe are expected to hold major shares in the global foldable pallet container market due to the increasing list of regulations regarding the storage and transportation of goods. Moreover, due to changing transportation norms and the easy availability of foldable pallet containers being made available, North America and Europe are expected to remain leaders in the global foldable pallet market. Asia Pacific, with its burgeoning population base, requires the trade of Western products, due to which, the utilization of foldable pallet containers is important.

Foldable Pallet Container Market: Key Players

The foldable pallet container market is characterized by the presence of a cumulated number of small-scale to large-scale vendors who are constantly upgrading and modifying their products to garner an acceptable market share in the global foldable pallet container market.

Some of the key players in the foldable pallet container market are AUER Packaging, Brambles Ltd, CABKA Group, Olitec Packaging Solutions, Schoeller Allibert, 1Logistics Zuralski, Newgen Speciality Plastics, ORBIS, Plastic Pallet and Container, PRIECO, Tranpak, Wanzi, and Georg Utz Holding AG.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the foldable pallet container market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the foldable pallet container market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type, material, end-use industry, and region.

