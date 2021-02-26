Demand for Marine Fuel Injector Grows Strong amid Economic Turmoil Spurred by COVID-19 Pandemic Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

A marine fuel injector is installed at the intake manifold injection before the inlet valve of a marine engine. It injects the fuel in such a way that it builds a homogenous mixture with the added air and helps provide the perfect atomization of the fuel. The growing demand for injection systems in marine engines helps increase the sales of marine fuel injectors, as this is a part of the fuel injection system. Uncooled marine fuel injectors are mostly preferred in diesel engines. For instance, it is more energy-efficient than cooled marine fuel injectors, as well as easier to maintain and service. The growing marine sector and recreational activities around the globe are creating ample opportunities for increased sales of marine fuel injectors.

Over the years, there has been steady growth of the shipbuilding industry, and increasing seaborne trade would lead to an increase in the growth of the marine injector market over the forecast period. The personal watercrafts segment in the application category is expected to show high potential for the growth of the marine fuel injector market. Strict government policies regarding marine emission norms are increasing the demand for marine fuel injectors. The growing demand for electric boats around the globe hinders the growth of the marine fuel injector market. However, advanced fuel injection systems used in diesel engines is one of the major factor foreseen to create ample opportunity for the growth of the marine fuel injector market over the forecast period.

Marine Fuel Injector Market: Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the marine fuel injector market, as major shipbuilding countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are in the region. Increasing recreational activities in the Asia Pacific region along with Europe and Oceania are pushing up the sales of marine vehicles, which is expected to boost the global marine injector market over the forecast period. Developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K. are building and maintaining robust ships with the latest technology, leading to the growth of the marine fuel injector market.

The global marine fuel injector market can be segmented on the basis of engine capacity, engine type, application, and injector type.

According to engine capacity, the marine fuel injector market can be segmented as:

Up to 500 HP

500-1000 HP

1000-2000 HP

Above 2000 HP

According to engine type, the marine fuel injector market can be segmented as:

2 Stroke

4 Stroke

According to application, the marine fuel injector market can be segmented as:

Service Vessels

Passenger Vessels

Cargo Carriers

Fishing Vessels

Sailboats

Others (Personal Watercraft, etc.)

According to injector type, the marine fuel injector market can be segmented as:

Cooled Fuel Injectors

Uncooled Fuel Injectors

Manufacturers of marine fuel injectors are actively engaged in accommodating the surge in demand for new technology. Some of the market participants in the global marine fuel injector market are TWINCO PTE LTD., Woodward Inc., Cummins Inc., Liebherr International AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, and ANSU Corporation Europe Ltd..

