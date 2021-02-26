Cancer Therapeutics Market Assessment Analysis: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Causing over 8 million deaths in 2015, the global burden of cancer incidence is still on the rise. Considering the biological diversity of cancer and declining therapeutic values of conventional cancer treatments due to drug resistance, a wide range of new cancer therapies are being developed. Though a majority of existing cancer treatments involve surgical procedures to remove tumor mass, novel delivery approaches to cancer therapeutics are triggering the emergence of new treatment modalities such as peptide-based therapies and peptide-based drugs in the cancer care landscape.

The efficacy of peptide-based therapies became well known to the healthcare industry with advent of insulin therapy, and peptide-based drug delivery was introduced to the cancer therapeutics market. Implementation of peptide drugs and peptide therapies in cancer therapeutics landscape has evolved remarkably in the past few years, and incorporating peptide-based drugs in chemotherapy has become a promising way to improve efficacy of cancer treatment today.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4296

Stakeholders in the cancer therapeutics market are bolstering research into novel delivery approached that include combining peptide vaccines, peptide-based drugs, peptide-based therapies, and peptide-conjugated nanomaterials in cancer care to introduce innovative and more efficient cancer treatments. Furthermore, with the ongoing research and clinical studies in personalized medicines for combating cancer, a new window of opportunities is likely to open for peptide-based drugs and peptide-based therapies in the cancer therapeutics market.

Improving Profitability and Efficacy of Peptide-based Therapies in Cancer Treatment

The global market for peptide-based cancer therapeutics is witnessing incremental growth at an astounding CAGR, and it is set to reach a valuation of US$ 11 billion in 2022. With the cancer therapeutics industry being steadfast in its research & development (R&D) activities, discoveries of innovative peptide-based drugs are expected to influence the emerging trends in the peptide-based cancer therapeutics market. Adoption of peptide-based drugs in cancer treatments is expected to pick pace in the coming years, and growing awareness about unique benefits of peptide-based therapies in physical and non-surgical cancer treatments is mainly attributed for this trend.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4296

As the genomic era in the healthcare industry allows healthcare professionals to identify and characterize endogenous peptide hormones for their receptors, and this has been encouraging healthcare professionals and researchers to kickstart development of novel peptide ligands targeting these receptors. Cell-penetrating peptides are emerging as a highly efficient ligand incorporated in peptide-based therapeutics not only for conventional but also for oligonucleotide-based cancer therapeutics. Such innovations in the ligand or receptor-based targeting approaches are expected to foster growth of peptide-based therapies and peptide-based drugs in cancer therapeutics in the coming years.

Bortezomib: A Peptide-based Drug in Cancer Treatment for Inhibiting Proteasome

The global market for cancer therapeutics has been advancing with the recent discoveries of novel peptide-based drugs that can further enhance the efficacy of existing treatments. The hunt for natural and synthetic proteasome inhibitors is fueling research and development activities in the landscape, which is expected to transform peptide-based therapies in the cancer therapeutics market. In the coming years, the demand for peptide-based drugs that can target the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway is expected to give rise to new trends in the market.

In 2018, bortezomib drugs, which are a most-commonly used peptide-based drugs, worth of over US$ 3.2 billion were sold worldwide. Accounting for more than one-third revenue share of the global market for peptide-based cancer therapeutics, bortezomib is expected to witness double-digit growth in the coming years. The adoption of bortezomib as a peptide-based drug is increasing in chemotherapeutic drug in treatments for various cancers including colon cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4296

As bortezomib enables boosting the cellular susceptibility of cancers to apoptosis, its adoption in peptide-based therapies in cancer treatments is expected to increase. Furthermore, the peptide-based drug also prohibits proteasome, which is primarily why it is becoming an integral part of peptide-based therapies for multiple myeloma. Bortezomib is also gaining immense popularity owing to its contribution as a peptide-based drug in enhancing disease management services in cancer therapeutics, resulting in increased lifespan of patients. This is likely to make peptide-based drugs, including bortezomib, an indispensable part of the future of cancer therapeutics.

With the growing awareness about the immense potential for peptide-based therapies in cancer treatments, leading stakeholders are expected to increasing investments in the R&D to discovery novel peptide-based drugs to gain a competitive edge in the cancer therapeutics market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates