Assessment on Platform Supply Vessel Industry: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis, Fact.MR Report

Platform supply vessel are the support vessels used to supply essential equipment, drilling fluids, cement, fuel, food, and other supplies to offshore drilling and production facilities. Platform supply vessel can measure between 50 to 100 meters. Increasing demand for offshore vessels also bolstering the demand for platform supply vessel over the forecast period. These vessels have seen a rising demand globally, attributing to increasing offshore oil & gas exploration due to increased energy demand. Carrying capacity, sailing, loading, and unloading capabilities are act as the main features of a platform supply vessel.

The platform supply vessel market is mainly driven by the offshore oil & gas exploration along with the logistics demand from the offshore facilities. As of now, most of the platform supply vessels are deployed in the shallow water logistics duties which are designed to work in the deep-water. The rise in energy demand across the world has enforced oil & gas exploration companies to look beyond from onshore and shallow water facilities to deep and ultra-deep water exploration. This will lead to the demand for platform supply vessels which can carry out logistics duties in the harsh climatic conditions.

Moreover, the increasing number of offshore exploration and production activities across the globe bolster the demand for the platform supply vessel market. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for oil and gas. However, the high maintenance cost and high replacement cost of these types of vessels also hinder the platform supply vessel market over the targeted period.

Apart from oil & gas sector, the growing renewable energy sources such as wind energy are also contributing to cater the high energy demand. Similar to oil & gas facilities, offshore wind farms also require supply of essential goods and equipment, here comes platform supply vessel which are used to supply these essential goods and equipment to these offshore wind farms. The growth of offshore wind farms in various regions specifically in Europe have also contributed to the growth of platform supply vessel.

The platform supply vessel regional market is dependent on the rise of new offshore facilities and existing facilities in the respective region. The rise in the offshore exploration activities in North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific region tends to enhance the market for offshore supply vessel and platform supply vessel being one of the prominent beneficiary of this growth. Europe is among the prominent destination for offshore wind energy farms, there are number of existing offshore wind farms and many are under construction. Wind energy farms being one of the end use sector of platform supply vessel, therefore it will benefit the platform supply vessel market in Europe.

Platform Supply Vessel Market: Segmentation

Platform supply vessel belongs to the broad category of offshore vessels. The global platform supply vessel market is segmented based on application, deadweight tonnage, and end user.

According to application, the platform supply vessel market can be segmented as:

Shallow Water

Deep Water

According to deadweight tonnage, the platform supply vessel market can be segmented as:

Small (Below 2000 MT)

Medium (2000-4000 MT)

Large (Above 4000 MT)

According to end user, the platform supply vessel market can be segmented as:

Offshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Wind Power

The platform supply vessel manufacturers include Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., Grup Aresa Internacional, China Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, Fincantieri S.p.A., and Damen Shipyards Group among others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the platform supply vessel market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated platform supply vessel market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The platform supply vessel market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as by application, end user, and deadweight tonnage.

